September 10, 2026

TourdeForce release video for ‘A Good Death’, filmed in Japan

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 10, 2026

TourdeForce release a music video for “A Good Death,” from the album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind,” filmed on location in Japan.

TourdeForce "A Good Death" music video still
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Italian electro-wave project TourdeForce releases a music video for “A Good Death”, a track from the band’s album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind,” released via My Owl Music on 27 February 2026. The video was filmed on location in Japan.

Related newsTourdeForce reveal official video for 'LNLB' single mix

“This video represents a watershed and introduces a new era,” TourdeForce’s Christian Ryder stated. The band plans to follow it within a month with a new single and video featuring lead singer Neviah Luneville on vocals.

About TourdeForce

TourdeForce is an Italian electro-wave and electro-pop project whose recent work Side-Line has followed closely. The band released the album “Vargtimmar” in December 2020, followed by two tribute singles to Death In June: “Six in the Key of Death” in January 2022 and a cover of “The Calling” with an accompanying video in March 2022, before revisiting older material on the compilation “Compendium vol. 1” that June. In April 2025, the project released a single paying tribute to the defunct EKP label. TourdeForce returned in February 2026 with the full-length album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind”, followed in March by an official video for the “LNLB” single mix. “A Good Death” is the latest video from that album, with a new single featuring vocalist Neviah Luneville expected next.

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