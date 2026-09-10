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Italian electro-wave project TourdeForce releases a music video for “A Good Death”, a track from the band’s album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind,” released via My Owl Music on 27 February 2026. The video was filmed on location in Japan.

“This video represents a watershed and introduces a new era,” TourdeForce’s Christian Ryder stated. The band plans to follow it within a month with a new single and video featuring lead singer Neviah Luneville on vocals.

About TourdeForce

TourdeForce is an Italian electro-wave and electro-pop project whose recent work Side-Line has followed closely. The band released the album “Vargtimmar” in December 2020, followed by two tribute singles to Death In June: “Six in the Key of Death” in January 2022 and a cover of “The Calling” with an accompanying video in March 2022, before revisiting older material on the compilation “Compendium vol. 1” that June. In April 2025, the project released a single paying tribute to the defunct EKP label. TourdeForce returned in February 2026 with the full-length album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind”, followed in March by an official video for the “LNLB” single mix. “A Good Death” is the latest video from that album, with a new single featuring vocalist Neviah Luneville expected next.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com