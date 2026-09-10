Split Vision releases the synthpop single “Out Of Nowhere” in 2026 through Town And Towers Records, the first taste of the coming album “BetaCity”.

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Swedish synthpop act Split Vision release “Out Of Nowhere”, the first single from their upcoming album “BetaCity”, through Town And Towers Records. The track is an uptempo, melodic synthpop song built on analogue-style synthesizers and sequenced bass lines.

“Out Of Nowhere” tells the story of someone who has spent years dealing with sorrow and uncertainty, only to be confronted unexpectedly with a declaration of love: “But suddenly, you whispered in my ear – I want you to love me.” The song marks Split Vision’s first glimpse of the musical direction for “BetaCity”, which the band describes as a natural evolution from their previous release, “Echoes of a New Spell”.

Where “Echoes of a New Spell” explored the synthesizers and recording approach associated with early Depeche Mode, “BetaCity” turns toward the early sound of Alphaville, combining warm analogue synthesizers with colder digital textures, wavetable sounds and cinematic synth pads. Split Vision signed with the Scandinavian label Town And Towers Records in 2022 and has since released several singles and EPs; “BetaCity” is planned as the band’s next full-length, on CD and vinyl.

About Split Vision

Split Vision formed in 1985 in Sweden, when two teenage friends began writing synthpop influenced by Depeche Mode, Yazoo, Erasure and Pet Shop Boys. The line-up grew to four members through high school, and the band played discotheques in North Eastern Skåne in the late 1980s, also appearing on regional radio programmes and talent competitions. In 1988, the single “How Will I Ever” appeared on Platinum Records, followed by a minor Swedish hit with “So Many Times”. The group split up shortly after.

Two of the original members, Dan Hansson and Henric Palmqvist, revived Split Vision in 2019, releasing the album “Among the Stars” on 1 October 2020, a record structured around lyrics and soundscapes referencing the cosmos. A music video for the song “Lust”, directed by Norwegian filmmaker Öystein Thorsen, followed in August 2024 and was selected at several international film festivals. Since signing to Town And Towers Records in 2022, Split Vision has released a string of singles and EPs, building toward “BetaCity”, the band’s next full-length album.

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