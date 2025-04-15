TourdeForce pays tribute to defunct EKP label with new single

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

TourdeForce, the Italian dark electro project known for blending EBM, synthpop, and industrial moods, returns with a new single titled “Elektro Kommando”. The song, set for digital release on April 23, 2025, serves as a homage to the EKP (Elektro Kommando Product) label.

Founded in Naples in December 2008, EKP carved its own path by organizing underground events that gave the South European EBM and industrial community a much-needed stage. Initiatives included Bite The Bit – the first Southern European electro festival launched in 2011.

From 2010, EK expanded into two labels: EK Product, dedicated to darker and heavier sounds (EBM, electro, industrial), and Space Race Records, focusing on synthpop, futurepop, and IDM. Over the years, the roster grew to include 50 artists from 15 countries, with more than 100 releases under its belt.

TourdeForce, whose discography has largely been released through EK Product since 2014, created “Elektro Kommando” to commemorate the label’s closure in 2023, following a near-fatal motorcycle accident involving EK’s founder Red Spot.

The track will be released via TourdeForce’s own imprint My Owl Music.

