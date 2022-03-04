NSFW : TourdeForce covers Death In June in new video ‘The Calling’

March 4, 2022 bernard

NSFW : TourdeForce covers Death In June in new video'The Calling'

News from Bergamo (Northern Italy) as Christian Ryder from TourdeForce pings us that they have new video available for the track “The Calling”. “The Calling” is actually a cover of the 1985 Death in June song, and it’s taken from TourdeForce’s latest EP “Six in the Key of Death” – out via the Rome Based label Hau Ruck! SPQR – featuring 6 covers of Death in June.

Here are some stills from the video…

The video itself is filled with BDSM suggestions with a bit of humor. Check for yourself below.


