Sophie Sirota releases ‘Pressure Drop Remixed’

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British violist, singer and composer Sophie Sirota released the remix album “Pressure Drop Remixed” on 10 September 2026 through Coastal Electronauts, the Whitstable, Kent collective on which she is a co-organiser alongside Martin Glover‘s associate Peter Coyte. The ten-track set reworks Sirota’s 2025 debut “Pressure Drop” through contributions from Youth (Killing Joke bassist and producer Martin Glover, who supplies two remixes), 4hero, Coyte’s own Shape Navigator alias, 3Head/Al Mac, Will Materialise, smelliott, BorjeNotBorje, Grace Griffin Blustery Day and Riigs.

The release-day single “If I Wrote A Song Would You Like It? (Shape Navigator Remix)” carries a new video edit by @diz_qo, the visual artist who works regularly with Coastal Electronauts. Of the clip, @diz_qo said: “I was seeking inspiration for it and found an old photo I’d taken years ago of what I believe to be some kind of radar equipment. It somehow resonated with the track – its sense of transmitting and receiving, of searching for a signal – and became the starting point for its visual language.”

Two other tracks from the album preceded it as singles, each with its own @diz_qo video edit: Youth’s nine-minute rework of “50:50 Pure Trance”, which Side-Line covered on its own release, and “mood (4hero remix)”, whose video arrived the same month. Coyte mixed and mastered the original “Pressure Drop” album, which made his contribution to the remix set direct. Sirota commented: “Peter has given me considerable support and encouragement during my solo journey, and we have collaborated on several live projects. He also mixed and mastered the original ‘Pressure Drop’ album, so asking him to remix something from it was inevitable. The result is this beautiful track.”

On the remix project as a whole, Sirota said she gave contributors free rein: “I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredible musicians during my career and it has been humbling to receive so many positive reactions to the idea of making it. What each contributor has sent back has resulted in a really eclectic variety of styles and sounds. I left each remix to their discretion and deliberately gave no direction or input.” She also pointed to newer names on the tracklist: “I’m particularly pleased to have had a number of younger artists provide unique interpretations of my tracks, including people I have met through the vibrant EMOM scene. After all, this is what gave me the initial encouragement and support to create the original album.”

The full “Pressure Drop Remixed” tracklist runs: “50:50 Pure Trance – The Endless Carousel of Lust and Suffering Dub (Youth remix)”, “mood (4hero remix)”, “if i wrote a song would you like it? (Shape Navigator remix)”, “sophie’s tension (3Head/Al Mac remix)”, “i feel (Will Materialise remix)”, “holding te (smelliott remix)”, “i feel (BorjeNotBorje remix)”, “if i wrote a song would you like it? (Grace Griffin Blustery Day remix)”, “holding tension (Riigs remix)” and a second Youth reading, “50:50 Pure Ambient – The Savage Orient of the Heart Dub”. The album streams on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, and is available as a digital download on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://sophiesirota.bandcamp.com/album/pressure-drop-remixed" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pressure Drop Remixed by Sophie Sirota</a>

About Sophie Sirota

Sophie Sirota is a classically trained violist, singer and composer who began working as a session violist while at music college, going on to work as a session player, live performer, arranger and composer with Paul Weller, Kim Deal, Tindersticks, Beth Orton, Ed Harcourt, 4hero, D’Influence, Gabrielle and Robert Kirby; her Discogs profile lists close to 100 credits and a place in the Wrecking Crew Quartet. She has lived in Whitstable, Kent for more than two decades. In early 2023 she started performing solo material, built from electric viola, effects pedals and voice, at the monthly Coastal Electronauts electronic-music sessions in Whitstable, which she now helps organise. That work led to her debut album “Pressure Drop”, released on 24 October 2025 through Coastal Electronauts on digital, CD and a 100-copy vinyl edition, mixed and mastered by Peter Coyte. Record Collector called the album “a fine example of innovative artistic imagination”. “Pressure Drop Remixed”, out 10 September 2026, extends that debut into collaborative territory, opening Sirota’s viola-based material to Youth, 4hero, Coyte’s Shape Navigator project and a wider group of electronic producers. No dedicated Wikipedia page for Sirota could be found at the time of writing.

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