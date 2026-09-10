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Synapscape, the German industrial duo of Philipp Münch and Tim Kniep, releases its new album “The Future” on 10 September 2026 through Ant-Zen. The 11-track record arrives on CD in a six-panel digipak and as a digital download.

“The Future” mixes mechanical industrial resonance, glitch electronics and rhythm structures rooted in early EBM and downbeat minimalism, then pushes those elements through fractured textures and dark, atmospheric sound treatments. The tracklist runs “Moreish,” “Melting,” “Spring,” “Five Four,” “Dark Alliance,” “Disappear,” “Valley,” “Pick,” “To the Stars,” “Move” and “Work.”

<a href="https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/album/the-future" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Future by Synapscape</a>

The album is the duo’s first full-length since “Still” in 2018, continuing a catalog that Philipp Münch and Tim Kniep have built almost entirely on Ant-Zen, their home label since 1995.

About Synapscape

Synapscape formed in Bielefeld, Germany, in 1994, when Philipp Münch and Tim Kniep began working together on rhythmic-noise and industrial material. The duo debuted on Ant-Zen with its self-titled album in 1995 and followed it with “Rage” in 1997 and “So What” in 1999, records that paired heavy sequenced beats with noise and power-electronics textures. “Positive Pop” followed in 2001 and “Raw” in 2002, before “Act!” in 2005 and the collaborative “Scenes From a Galton’s Walk,” made with Asche, in 2006.

The project continued through “Now” in 2007 and “Again” in 2009, then “Traits” in 2011 and “Rhythm Age” in 2015, moving its sound gradually from early EBM and power noise toward the more technoid, glitch-inflected direction it has kept since. “Still” appeared in 2018 as the duo’s most recent album before the current release. Münch, who also records as The Rorschach Garden and Mandelbrot, discussed his broader catalog in Side-Line’s Click Interview with The Rorschach Garden. “The Future” extends that three-decade run on Ant-Zen with its 10 September 2026 release.

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