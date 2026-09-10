Dismantled return with ‘Zero’ as long-delayed ‘Endless’ album finally moves toward release

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Dismantled are back with new material. Gary Zon‘s electro-industrial project will release the new single “Zero” on 18 September 2026 through Metropolis Records, with a new full-length album set to follow in November. The six-minute track is already listed by digital retailers as a Metropolis release, while the label’s current Dismantled page continues to carry the project’s catalogue.

There is considerably more history behind “Zero” than the announcement might initially suggest. The track first surfaced as part of a three-song preview for an album called “Endless”, uploaded to Dismantled’s Bandcamp in November 2021 alongside previews of “Mirror’s Edge” and “Poison”. At the time, the album was expected in 2022 through Metropolis Records in North America and Dependent Records in Europe.

The project itself had been announced even earlier. In May 2020, Zon revealed through Metropolis that he was working on an album titled “Endless”, which he described at the time as combining different periods of the Dismantled catalogue into a more cohesive sound, specifically referencing Standard Issue, the self-titled debut and The War Inside Me. That announcement accompanied “No Escape”, a track written during the early months of the pandemic.

Six years later, a current retail listing gives “Endless” a 20 November 2026 release date on CD, with the catalogue number/EAN 0782388148320. Metropolis has not yet published a complete 2026 album page, tracklist or detailed production credits, so those details remain unconfirmed for now.

“Zero” therefore functions both as the beginning of Dismantled’s new release cycle and as the return of material that has been evolving publicly for several years. The single is listed at 6:14 and will be available digitally in 24-bit/44.1 kHz resolution. Beatport currently categorises the track under Ambient / Experimental and lists it at 110 BPM, although Dismantled’s own history has always been rooted much more broadly in electro-industrial, EBM and electronic music.

About Dismantled

Dismantled began as a studio experiment by Gary Zon in late 2000, initially inspired by the sound of Front Line Assembly. Zon gradually added vocals and drew on influences from film, television and electronic music, developing a layered combination of electro-industrial electronics, melody and trance elements. A first demo appeared through mp3.com in 2001; Dependent Records subsequently included “Purity” on its Septic II compilation, and Metropolis Records contacted Zon later that year.

The self-titled debut followed through Metropolis in 2002, with Post Nuclear arriving in 2004. Later releases included the Breed To Death EP, Standard Issue, The War Inside Me in 2011, the Whole Wide World EP in 2012 and The Hero in 2016. Metropolis currently lists “No Escape” from 2020 as Dismantled’s most recent release in its catalogue. “Zero” marks the project’s first new material in six years.

For now, what is confirmed is simple: “Zero” arrives on 18 September via Metropolis Records, and a new Dismantled album follows in November. All available evidence points toward that album being the long-developed Endless, but complete official album details from Metropolis are still awaited.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.