Italian electro-wave project TourdeForce releases tribute to Death In June: ‘Six in the Key of Death’
Out on February 21st is “Six in the Key of Death”, a tribute to Death…
Out on February 21st is “Six in the Key of Death”, a tribute to Death In June by TourdeForce, the electronic music project founded by Christian Ryder in Bergamo, Northern Italy in 2004.
The release, a mini-album holding 6 tracks, comes after the conclusion of the “Anger Trilogy” (“Jedem das Seine” – 2014, “Very Industrial People” – 2018, “Vargtimmar” – 2021). The tracks covered are: “Fields of Rape”, “Holy Water”, “The Calling”, “Nowhere Street”, “She said destroy” and “Come before Christ and murder Love”. You might want to order this release pretty fast as there are only 200 copies available.
TourdeForce are currently working on a special album for EK Product, featuring 15 previously unreleased tracks: all new songs, a cover-version for a song by Diorama, remixes of TdF-tracks by Foretaste, Dekad, Syrian and others plus a number of demos.
For now, check out the trailer for the Death In June tribute right below.
And here is a video for the track “Nowhere Street”.
