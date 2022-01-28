Italian electro-wave project TourdeForce releases tribute to Death In June: ‘Six in the Key of Death’

January 28, 2022 bernard

Out on February 21st is “Six in the Key of Death”, a tribute to Death…
Italian electro-wave TourdeForce releases tribute to Death In June:'Six in the Key of Death'

Out on February 21st is “Six in the Key of Death”, a tribute to Death In June by TourdeForce, the electronic music project founded by Christian Ryder in Bergamo, Northern Italy in 2004.

The release, a mini-album holding 6 tracks, comes after the conclusion of the “Anger Trilogy” (“Jedem das Seine” – 2014, “Very Industrial People” – 2018, “Vargtimmar” – 2021). The tracks covered are: “Fields of Rape”, “Holy Water”, “The Calling”, “Nowhere Street”, “She said destroy” and “Come before Christ and murder Love”. You might want to order this release pretty fast as there are only 200 copies available.

TourdeForce are currently working on a special album for EK Product, featuring 15 previously unreleased tracks: all new songs, a cover-version for a song by Diorama, remixes of TdF-tracks by Foretaste, Dekad, Syrian and others plus a number of demos.

For now, check out the trailer for the Death In June tribute right below.

And here is a video for the track “Nowhere Street”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , , , ,

You may have missed

Italian electro-wave TourdeForce releases tribute to Death In June: 'Six in the Key of Death'

Italian electro-wave project TourdeForce releases tribute to Death In June: ‘Six in the Key of Death’

January 28, 2022 bernard
Post-punk project NightNight reveals brand new video for 'Leaves'

Post-punk project NightNight reveals brand new video for ‘Leaves’

January 28, 2022 bernard
Laibach announce new album 'Wir sind das Volk (ein Musical aus Deutschland) - check a first track: 'Ich will ein Deutscher sein'

Laibach announce new album ‘Wir sind das Volk (ein Musical aus Deutschland) – check a first track: ‘Ich will ein Deutscher sein’

January 27, 2022 bernard
SINE releases new Adrian Sherwood remix of 'Attack' on the eMERGENCY heARTS record label

SINE releases new Adrian Sherwood remix of ‘Attack’ on the eMERGENCY heARTS record label

January 27, 2022 bernard
UK industrial noise act Omnibael announce 9-track debut on Cruel Nature Recordings - here's a first track: 'Nothing Tastes Better Than Deceit'

UK industrial noise act Omnibael announce 9-track debut on Cruel Nature Recordings – here’s a new track: ‘Nothing Tastes Better Than Deceit’

January 27, 2022 bernard