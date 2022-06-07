Italian electro pop project TourdeForce revisits past in ‘Compendium vol. 1’
The Italian project TourdeForce, aka Christian Ryder, sees a first compilation released of his older…
The Italian project TourdeForce, aka Christian Ryder, sees a first compilation released of his older work, called “Compendium vol. 1”, but in reworked versions.
The tracklist of this compilation includes a selection of fourteen songs made between 2009 and 2013 during the “Colours in Life” era and the material has been remixed by such bands as Syrian, Foretaste, Luca Urbani and Dekad. The remixers also added extra vocals to their reworks.
Next to this you get brand-new mixes, rare and unreleased tracks such as “Falling in The Dark” (produced in 2012 for the Japanese Eurobeat market), an episode featuring Nova Pulsar (Ecuador) and two demo versions.
Here’s a videoteaser.
