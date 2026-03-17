March 17, 2026

TourdeForce reveal official video for ‘LNLB’ single mix

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 17, 2026
TourdeForce

TourdeForce

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Italian electro-wave project TourdeForce have released the official video for “LNLB”, the single-mix version connected to the recently released album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind”. Christian Ryder explains us that LNLB stands for the album title “Leaving Nothing Left Behind”.

The two-track digital single, pairing “LNLB (Single Mix)” with the “LNLB (SIMO Remix)”, was released on February 6, 2026 via My Owl Music; you check it below on Bandcamp.

About TourdeForce

TourdeForce is an electro-wave and synth-pop project from Bergamo, Italy, founded in 2004 by musician Christian Ryder, initially working with vocalist Kyt Walken for selected recordings and live shows. The project’s sound is a hybrid of electro-wave, EBM, punk-tinged pop and experimental electronic textures.

TourdeForce
Related newsTourdeForce return with full-length "Leaving Nothing Left Behind"

Early material included the self-titled album “TourdeForce” in the mid-2000s on the Bergamo-based label My Owl Music, followed by “We’re Not Underground” and “Colours in Life” at the end of the decade. During the same period, tracks appeared on various compilations and tribute releases.

The project in the meantime had signed to EKP (or EK Product), a label founded in Naples in December 2008. From 2010, EK expanded into two labels: EK Product, dedicated to darker and heavier sounds (EBM, electro, industrial), and Space Race Records, focusing on synthpop, futurepop, and IDM. TourdeForce would from then on be released under Space Race Records.

In the first half of the 2010s, the Bergamo-based act released “Jedem Das Seine” (2014), the first part of the so-called “Anger Trilogy”. The second part of this cycle, “Very Industrial People“, appeared in 2018 on the EKP sublabel Space Race Records. The same year the band collaborated with the Swedish act We The North for a split Ep, simply titled “Split“.

TourdeForce - Elektro Kommando (2025)
Related newsTourdeForce pays tribute to defunct EKP label with new single - Out now

In 2021, they released the album “Vargtimmar” on Space Race Records, a work combining electro-pop and punk-influenced elements. In January 2022, TourdeForce released a tribute to Death In June: “Six in the Key of Death”. In 2023 older catalogue material ended up on the collection “Compendium Vol. 1 2009-2013“.

In 2024 the band released the “Hail the Electronic Sun” album together with the single “Hey Julie (Version)“. More recently, the single “Elektro Kommando” marked a tribute to the former EKP label, and now “Leaving Nothing Left Behind” in 2026.

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