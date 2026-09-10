Grand River returns to Editions Mego with new album ‘Temporary’

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Berlin-based Dutch-Italian composer Aimée Portioli, who records as Grand River, returns to Editions Mego with her new album “Temporary”, out 20 November 2026. It is her first album for the label since 2023’s “All Above.” The lead single, “Let me know when you’re pure,” is out now on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music, with the album available to pre-order on Bandcamp.

“Temporary” was written after a period of personal grief and loss and centers on the interplay between resonant guitar work and electronics across eight tracks. The Bandcamp track listing runs: “18 circles to heaven,” “Come to stay,” “The crossing of the body, the crossing of the mind,” “The little we last,” “Let me know when you’re pure,” “From the other side,” “Maybe I am dead and this is paradise” and “Work of ending.” The eight titles form fragments of a longer sentence about transience, read in sequence across the record.

Portioli commented on the album’s origins: “Sometimes, when travelling in places far from home that I know I will most likely never return to, or while accompanying someone I loved towards the end of their life, I become intensely aware of the singularity of the moment, and of how precious and sad this feels at the same time. It carries a particular weight because it will never happen again in quite the same way. Through experiences like these, I have gradually come to understand the temporary nature of all things. They taught me that to live is to experience the present while already feeling the trace of its disappearance, something both painful and blissful.”

<a href="https://grandrivermusic.bandcamp.com/album/temporary" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Temporary by Grand River</a>

Grand River live dates for ‘Temporary’

Portioli will premiere “Temporary” live at the Venice Music Biennale (Biennale Musica) before further European and Asian dates:

23 October 2026 – Biennale Musica, Venice, Italy (album premiere)

29 October 2026 – Berghain, Berlin, Germany

6 November 2026 – Mira Festival, Barcelona, Spain

7 November 2026 – Simple Things Festival, Bristol, UK

20 November 2026 – MUTEK, Tokyo, Japan

Further dates have not been announced.

About Grand River

Grand River is the recording name of Aimée Portioli, a Dutch-Italian composer and sound designer based in Berlin. She began the project in 2014, after working as a sound engineer and composer for the Italian national radio station Radio 24 and co-founding the sound agency TapTempo studio with Luca Sammartin. Her first release, the EP “Crescente,” came out in 2017 on Spazio Disponibile, the label run by Donato Dozzy and Neel, and was named one of the year’s best EPs by XLR8R. Her debut album, “Pineapple,” followed in 2018, also on Spazio Disponibile.

Portioli signed to the Vienna-based label Editions Mego for her second album, “Blink a Few Times to Clear Your Eyes,” released in September 2020. Since 2016 she has run the label One Instrument, which invites artists to record a piece using a single instrument; its catalog includes releases by Donato Dozzy and Felicity Mangan. Her third album, “All Above,” followed on Editions Mego in February 2023, dedicated to label founder Peter Rehberg, who died in 2021. In 2024 she released the collaborative album “In uno spazio immenso” with Abul Mogard on Caterina Barbieri’s label Light-Years. “Tuning the Wind,” a piece originally composed in 2022 for multichannel and 4DSOUND installations, was released as an album via Umor Rex in March 2025. Portioli has also contributed to compilations for Ghostly International and Tresor, and has performed at Berlin Atonal, CTM, MUTEK Montréal, Spain’s WOS festival, and venues including the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Barbican in London and Berghain in Berlin. “Temporary,” out 20 November 2026 on Editions Mego, is her fourth solo studio album and the first live premiere of the record takes place at the Venice Music Biennale on 23 October 2026.

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