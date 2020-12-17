TourdeForce returns with brand new album ‘Vargtimmar’ – new video out now

2021 will start well as we’ll get the new album by the Italian solo-act TourdeForce aka Christian Ryder on January 15, 2021 via Space Race Records. “Vargtimmar” is swedish for “The hours of the wolf”. The album will hold 13 new songs mixing synthpop, EBM and some neoclassical interludes with industrial – electro rock.

Here’s already TourdeForce’s new music video “Nowhere Street”.

And here is a first trailer for TourdeForce brand-new album “Vargtimmar”.

About TourdeForce

TourdeForce was formed in Bergamo (Northern Italy) in 2004 and self-released 2 EPs before they recorded their debut album “Omnes Feriunt, Ultima Necat” which was released in 2007. “Colours In Life”, their first label release followed 3 years later on ‎Breakdown Records after which the band took 4 years to release “Leaving Colours” on My Owl Music.

4 more albums followed: “Jedem Das Seine” on Space Race Records in 2014, “Antologia Elettronica” on Rupe Tarpea Produzioni, My Owl Music in 2016, “Very Industrial People” on Space Race Records in 2018 and “Still Industrial People” on Space Race Records in 2019.

