Two years after “Hail the Electronic Sun”, Italian electro-wave project TourdeForce will return with the new album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind”, to be released as a digipak CD via My Owl Music on 27 February 2026, this Friday that is.

The album appears as a four-panel digipak with an 8-page booklet and contains ten new songs plus three bonus versions, combining electro-wave, old-school EBM and synth-pop. According to the band the record “explores controversial issues (History, Mass Media)” while adding “a more intimate and retrospective touch.”

“Elektro Kommando“, originally released as a stand-alone single in April 2025 as a tribute to the defunct EKP label, is also included on the album in two extended versions. The band, whose discography has largely been released through EK Product since 2014, created “Elektro Kommando” to commemorate the label’s closure in 2023, following a near-fatal motorcycle accident involving EK’s founder Red Spot.

<a href="https://myowlmusic.bandcamp.com/track/tourdeforce-elektro-kommando-2025-single" rel="noopener">TourdeForce – Elektro Kommando (2025) single by TourdeForce</a>

The actual album was preceded by the single “LNLB (single mix)” in February 2026.

<a href="https://myowlmusic.bandcamp.com/album/tourdeforce-lnlb" rel="noopener">TourdeForce – LNLB by TourdeForce</a>

About TourdeForce

TourdeForce is an electro-wave and synth-pop project from Bergamo, Italy, founded in 2004 by musician Christian Ryder, initially working with vocalist Kyt Walken for selected recordings and live shows. The project’s sound is a hybrid of electro-wave, EBM, punk-tinged pop and experimental electronic textures.

Early material included the self-titled album “TourdeForce” in the mid-2000s on the Bergamo-based label My Owl Music, followed by “We’re Not Underground” and “Colours in Life” at the end of the decade. During the same period, tracks appeared on various compilations and tribute releases.

The project in the meantime had signed to EKP (or EK Product), a label founded in Naples in December 2008. From 2010, EK expanded into two labels: EK Product, dedicated to darker and heavier sounds (EBM, electro, industrial), and Space Race Records, focusing on synthpop, futurepop, and IDM. TourdeForce would from then on be released under Space Race Records.

In the first half of the 2010s, the Bergamo-based act released “Jedem Das Seine” (2014), the first part of the so-called “Anger Trilogy”. The second part of this cycle, “Very Industrial People“, appeared in 2018 on the EKP sublabel Space Race Records. The same year the band collaborated with the Swedish act We The North for a split Ep, simply titled “Split“.

In 2021, they released the album “Vargtimmar” on Space Race Records, a work combining electro-pop and punk-influenced elements. In January 2022, TourdeForce released a tribute to Death In June: “Six in the Key of Death”. In 2023 older catalogue material ended up on the collection “Compendium Vol. 1 2009-2013“.

In 2024 the band released the “Hail the Electronic Sun” album together with the single “Hey Julie (Version)“. More recently, the single “Elektro Kommando” marked a tribute to the former EKP label.

