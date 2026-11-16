Spectre Rebel, the new duo of Isak Rypdal and Thomas Caz, released debut single “Wouldn’t You Like To Know” on 6 November 2026. Interview inside.

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(By our Norwegian correspondent. Photos by Thomas CA Brevik)

The band formerly known as Bérèche You is no more, as the guys behind it have done the phoenix manoeuvre and risen again as something familiar, only better! The Norwegian electro synthpop act Spectre Rebel debuts their rebirth with the single “Wouldn’t You Like To Know“, and I’m not the only one getting goosebumps from the Pet Shop Boys vibe and a little touch of acid in between the beats. The single was released on November 6th 2026 on Crab Key Records.

Spectre Rebel interview

Isak Rypdal and Thomas Caz tell us about the changes, the new track and more.

Side-Line: What does this name change from Bérèche You to Spectre Rebel signify? A step back to the Electro Spectre spirit, evolving into something new, or a bit of both?

Isak Rypdal: Bérèche You was initially based on instrumental works left over from Electro Spectre sessions and never used. The idea behind Bérèche You was to use the best tracks never used from Model1 or the Electro Spectre album sessions, inviting different singers to add their spirit to the tracks.

Spectre Rebel is a very different story, and is the cooperation between me and my good friend Thomas Caz, who’s also a great singer. The collaboration emerged from Thomas featuring on several songs from the Bérèche You sessions, and turned into the massive collaboration that involves three singles and two upcoming albums.

S-L: “Wouldn’t You Like To Know”, with its spoken word/rap vocals and production, differs a bit from previous projects – what made you go in this direction?

Thomas Caz: Every song is a new opportunity to explore melodies and lyrics. After letting ideas mull about for some time, inspiration usually leads to something worth exploring. In the case of WYLTK, the really nice bass rhythm more or less invited a more spoken word approach. The title is like a conclusion to the verses and provides a cheeky punch, coupled with a chorus that underscores the theme of the song.

The theme itself speaks of frustration in the face of hard times. How do you really cope? How do you get through? I bet you’d like to know the answer? So do I, and everyone else. Because we all just want to live and must remind ourselves to be optimistic. This is reflected in the up-tempo beat and energetic vibe.

S-L: I also read about the upcoming album, what do we have in store there?

IR: The new album “Midnight Sins” has been in development for the last 24 months and consists of 10 brand new songs that span from hard-hitting synthpop songs to deeper and more personal melodies.

TC: While some songs have a personal flair, they are sure to evoke resonance with many. We have aimed for a balance between hefty bangers and more downbeat vibes to create a complete album experience.

For “Midnight Sins” we have selected 10 of the best songs from the past 24 months. We have worked hard and honed each song to a high level of quality. We hope it will rank as a top album in the genre. This is one for all fans of modern synthpop!

The second upcoming album follows sometime later and is called “Alternate Universe”. It will present some super remixes, plus several new songs that we couldn’t fit on “Midnight Sins”. The two albums are really one in two parts.

S-L: What’s next from Spectre Rebel besides the album?

IR: Spectre Rebel will release the following single “Shelter In The Rain” on November 27th, featuring a brand new music video which premieres the same day.

Out now on these platforms: Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL | Deezer | YouTube | QQ Music

About Spectre Rebel

Spectre Rebel is the Norwegian synthpop duo of producer Isak Rypdal and singer and songwriter Thomas Caz, the artist name of Thomas C. A. Brevik. The music continues Rypdal’s “Spectre” line of projects and, in songwriting and production, follows on from the “Stereo Dreams” album series by Electro Spectre. Brevik writes the duo’s melodies and lyrics, and has created artwork, visuals and live photography for several of Rypdal’s projects over the years.

Rypdal has been active since the early 1990s. In 1999 he signed his project Doctor No to Warner Music Norway. The singles “Lastima” and “La Luna” (2000), co-written with bandmate Bendik Gjevjon, reached the Norwegian sales chart and received heavy rotation on Norwegian radio, including NRK P3. The album “Fat Sound To The Masses” followed in 2001, along with a deal with Warner Music Japan. The same year, Rypdal remixed Secret Garden’s Eurovision winner “Nocturne” for Universal Music’s “Grand Prix Party” compilation. In 2003 he teamed up with singer Hanne Romsaas as Freeloader. Their single “Pure Devotion”, published via EMI Publishing Germany, made Judge Jules’ top ten on BBC Radio 1, and was followed by “Two Become One” (2004) and “Come Dance With Me” (2006). Rypdal’s live work includes the “We Love The 90’s” concerts and more than 100 shows around the world.

In 2009 Rypdal formed Electro Spectre in Oslo with singer and lyricist Alexander Bjørneboe. The duo released the albums “Watch It All Turn” (2009), “Dangerous Game” (2012), “Bullets & Desert Blooms” (2014), “Beautiful Lies” (January 2016) and “A Man-Made Sun” (October 2018). Electro Spectre made its live debut at the ElectroStat festival at Maanefisken in Oslo in October 2010, playing before headliner Mesh, and has since supported OMD, Marsheaux, Zeromancer, Covenant and Melotron, among others. In November 2018 the band signed a 15-year contract with Meisel Musikverlage in Berlin. “Stereo Dreams Pt1“, the first part of the “Stereo Dreams” trilogy, followed on 16 September 2022 on Crab Key Records, Rypdal’s own label, in collaboration with Meisel Music. Alongside Electro Spectre, Rypdal launched Model1, with the album “The Vocoders Strikes Back” (August 2016) and a Depeche Mode tribute album (2017), and Kist, a collaboration with singer Christine Litle that released “Musickist” in 2016.

In spring 2024 Rypdal started Bérèche You, a project that invited different singers onto unused tracks from the Model1 and Electro Spectre sessions. Brevik made his vocal debut there under the name Cassiel Agrippa on the single “Someone Like Me“, and the album “Business Of Love“, which also features Madil Hardis, followed on 10 May 2024. The second album, “The Price Of Love“, came out on 14 February 2025 with Cassiel Agrippa as the only vocalist. On 21 February 2025 Rypdal and Brevik played their first live show together, as Bérèche You, supporting Henric de la Cour at Goldie in Oslo.

Spectre Rebel’s debut single “Wouldn’t You Like To Know” was released on Crab Key Records on 6 November 2026, ahead of the album “Midnight Sins” in January 2027.

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