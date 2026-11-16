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Cold Hearted Festival returned to Dresden’s Alter Schlachthof on 14 November 2026 for its fifth edition. The programme brought together eleven projects from different generations and geographical backgrounds across two stages. Since its beginnings in 2022, Cold Hearted Festival has built four consecutive sell-outs and a prominent position on the European dark alternative calendar, this year’s programme demonstrating the breadth of a scene that continues to develop well beyond its original stylistic boundaries.

Such consistency is notable in an environment where independent festivals must negotiate rising production costs, demanding logistics and the challenge of maintaining a recognisable identity without letting their programmes become predictable. Cold Hearted combined established artists with newer projects whose musical backgrounds extend into alternative rock, industrial electronics, underground club culture and hip-hop.

Cold Hearted Festival 2026: eleven acts, two stages

The fifth edition also exposed one of the less fortunate consequences of the festival’s ambitions. With eleven performances distributed between two stages and most of them overlapping, the evening demanded a near-impossible series of decisions: stay with one artist, or leave a performance midway through to catch part of another. For those trying to see as much as possible, the festival became an exercise in constant movement between rooms, with little opportunity to absorb an entire concert before the next decision arrived.

This report reflects that fragmented experience, combining detailed impressions of the performances followed most closely with observations of the wider programme. The contrasts between artists were often pronounced enough to make even these interrupted encounters revealing.

HUIR, Darkways and the night’s early contrasts

The first difficult decision arrived at 17:00, when two Barcelona projects, HUIR and Darkways, opened the programme simultaneously. Both had been among the concerts drawing the most attention, for different reasons.

Having followed HUIR’s development, reviewed their recordings and previously interviewed Ana Of The Head and David Solazo, encountering their music live was especially welcome. Their early EP “Triumphal Arch Lovers” and subsequent debut album “States Of Light”, released through Cold Transmission Music in May 2026 with production by Maurizio Baggio, had already established a musical language in which post-punk’s introspective tendencies coexist with the more luminous possibilities of synthpop. What has consistently distinguished their compositions is an ability to accommodate sadness without letting it determine the entire emotional character of the music.

In Dresden, that quality showed through more than the arrangements: it also showed through the care given to the duo’s presentation. HUIR appeared in elaborate costumes, surrounded by atmospheric lighting that complemented the music’s considered aesthetic. The result was cinematic without producing a sense of artificial distance; the performance retained an appealing intimacy, suggesting the duo’s visual interest originates in the same creative sensibility that informs the songwriting.

Ana’s voice was central to that impression, with a natural warmth and expressive flexibility that let the music move from wistful introspection toward passages of greater rhythmic confidence without requiring dramatic changes in vocal technique. David’s guitar introduced a more elusive quality, its melodic lines sometimes carrying a lingering sadness, elsewhere supplying a gentle counterpoint to the synthesizers; the restraint of his playing meant the guitar rarely demanded attention through sheer prominence, yet its presence frequently changed a composition’s emotional colour.

HUIR were among the evening’s personal highlights. Their performance’s elegance was matched by genuine musical substance, and its expressive delicacy never diminished its underlying vitality.

Across the venue, Darkways pursued an altogether different approach, dispensing with elaborate visual presentation and placing the weight of their instrumental arrangements directly in the foreground. Darkways have been among the most rewarding musical discoveries of 2026, largely through their January album “Rust”, a record concerned with impermanence, mortality and the gradual erosion of identity. Their background in heavier guitar-oriented music gives their interpretation of darkwave a density and directness that separates it from projects primarily interested in electronic atmosphere.

The guitars in Dresden were outstanding, with a richness of tone and physical force that immediately commanded attention, their strength lying as much in melodic construction as in volume or distortion. Muscular passages gave way to more reflective phrases without disrupting the arrangements, and the synthesizers supplied additional depth without softening the music’s underlying character. Although the overlap with HUIR prevented experiencing either concert in full, Darkways are developing a musical identity of considerable substance, integrating heavier influences without surrendering darkwave’s melodic character.

The next part of the programme introduced Haunt Me, the San Antonio project founded in 2021 by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Darius Davila, approaching gothic melancholy through a more traditional songwriting vocabulary. Now a trio, Haunt Me draw on post-punk, gothic rock and alternative music, with their 2025 album “Watch You Bleed” expanding the electronic dimensions of a sound still largely grounded in guitars and expressive vocal melodies. Their attachment to the architecture of the song itself shows in immediately discernible melodic lines and arrangements that support the vocal expression – a reminder of how familiar instrumental foundations can accommodate contemporary sensibilities.

The concurrent appearance of Skelesys presented an interesting contrast. Originally from Argentina and now based in Berlin, the musician and producer approaches post-punk from a background in electronic club culture, and his guitars become sources of tension, abrasion and rhythmic texture within largely electronic constructions. Recognisable post-punk elements are integrated into momentum that owes as much to the dancefloor as to the traditional rock arrangement, producing a sound that resists easy classification as either guitar music or club-oriented electronics.

A further departure from conventional darkwave arrived with GVLLOW, whose background in Southern California’s punk environment and subsequent involvement with underground hip-hop have produced one of the programme’s more unusual artistic trajectories. His incorporation of post-punk and gothic rock into that musical history depends precisely on the tensions between its influences, drawing on punk’s urgency, hip-hop’s rhythmic instincts and contemporary alternative production.

Meanwhile, the Chilean duo VIOFLESH, consisting of vocalist Vio and producer Flesh, approached electronic melancholy through a more intimate and sensual vocabulary. Their October 2026 album “Dark Bellow” explores desire, betrayal, fear and transformation, developing compositions in which electronic repetition provides a framework for emotionally charged vocal expression. The synthesizer patterns often possess an almost detached regularity, while Vio’s delivery introduces a far less predictable human element. The result is an impression of emotional instability beneath the apparently controlled arrangements. Their presence also broadened the festival’s geographical perspective: the contemporary coldwave vocabulary has been absorbed and reinterpreted far beyond its European origins.

Main stage: Ash Code, Night In Athens, Paradox Obscur and QUAL

By the time Ash Code appeared on the main stage, the programme had already travelled through a remarkable variety of interpretations of contemporary dark music. The Italian trio, formed in Naples in 2014, is a more established point of reference within the modern European darkwave revival, combining the urgency of programmed rhythms with post-punk’s characteristic instrumental restraint. Their 2025 album “Synthome”, written following a difficult period in the band’s history, brought questions of grief, survival and persistence into a familiar musical framework. Alongside She Past Away, Ash Code represent a generation of artists whose work helped establish much of the contemporary darkwave vocabulary subsequently explored by younger projects.

Ash Code’s appearance overlapped with Night In Athens, the project of Greek-born, London-based musician, composer and producer Tina Boleti, a scheduling conflict made less regrettable by a performance on the second stage that became one of the evening’s strongest memories. Side-Line interviewed Tina Boleti in 2024, and recordings such as “Metropolis”, “CRIME SEEN” and “Wasted Reflektions” reveal an artist fascinated by repetition, rhythmic severity and the psychological possibilities of vocal performance – qualities that became even more apparent live.

Performing alone imposes particular demands on an artist, especially when the music relies on programmed electronics and every gesture is immediately visible in the absence of other musicians. Boleti appeared entirely at ease within those conditions, commanding the stage with an intensity that never seemed dependent on exaggerated theatrical effects. The programmed rhythms could turn fierce and insistently physical, yet her singing retained an almost confessional quality, suggesting a personal narrative operating beneath the strict discipline of the electronic arrangements. The visual presentation, with rich colours and carefully preserved darkness, let her movements assume an almost sculptural quality. Moments of stillness became as expressive as the more vigorous passages. Night In Athens were among the absolute highlights of Cold Hearted.

The subsequent appearance of Paradox Obscur on the main stage offered another of the evening’s exceptional performances, with a substantially different musical character. The Athens-based duo of Kriistal Ann and Toxic Razor have spent more than a decade developing a sophisticated approach to synthesizer-based composition, drawing on minimal wave, synthpop, EBM and experimental electronics while retaining a pronounced interest in hardware instrumentation and real-time performance. Side-Line interviewed Paradox Obscur in February 2026, around the release of their sixth studio album, “IKONA”, issued through Metropolis Records in September 2025 and built on digital hardware synthesis, including wavetable and FM techniques, without abandoning the instrumental immediacy that distinguishes the duo’s work.

At Alter Schlachthof, those technical foundations produced a performance of notable clarity. Toxic Razor’s synthesizer arrangements had a formidable rhythmic presence that emerged less through excessive layering than through carefully controlled changes of timbre, melodic emphasis and internal movement. Kriistal Ann’s vocals, restrained and sometimes almost ethereal, prevented the more rigorous electronic arrangements from becoming emotionally remote. Deep, saturated red lighting surrounded the musicians and their instruments, transforming the stage into one of the festival’s most memorable visual environments.

The concurrent appearance of QUAL on the second stage introduced a markedly harsher interpretation of electronic music. As the solo project of William Maybelline, otherwise known for his work with Lebanon Hanover, QUAL inhabits an industrial territory in which the restrained minimalism and emotional distance associated with his better-known project give way to distortion, saturated bass frequencies and a more confrontational approach. Repetition becomes a source of pressure, heavily processed vocals acquire an unsettling quality, and the rhythmic structures are designed to be experienced as much physically as melodically.

The evening’s final performance belonged to She Past Away, whose position at the end of the programme provided a return to a musical language long associated with contemporary darkwave. Since the release of “Belirdi Gece” in 2012, the Turkish project has played a role in the international development of the genre, with hypnotic basslines, restrained guitar figures, programmed rhythms and Volkan Caner’s distinctive vocal delivery built around Turkish-language lyrics. She Past Away’s 2026 album “Mizantrop” continues the project’s exploration of introspection, isolation and alienation, extending a body of work whose influence can be traced across numerous contemporary artists.

A fifth edition that confirmed the festival’s identity

The fifth edition of Cold Hearted Festival ultimately confirmed the strength of an event whose programming reflects both an understanding of the scene and a willingness to accommodate its less conventional developments. The lineup was not uniform in aesthetic; its differences revealed how many musical possibilities now exist within the broader vocabulary of coldwave, post-punk and dark electronics.

The production deserves recognition too. Throughout the evening, the lighting contributed to the artistic character of the performances with unusual sensitivity, whether through the visual atmosphere surrounding HUIR, the carefully controlled darkness of Night In Athens or the saturated red illumination accompanying Paradox Obscur. These were not decorative additions, but instances where the visual environment changed how the music was experienced.

The extensive overlap between performances remains a real reservation. With a lineup of consistent quality, the need to move repeatedly between stages could become frustrating and physically exhausting, especially for visitors hoping to appreciate the musicians’ work with the attention it deserved. While the arrangement allows organisers to fit a larger programme into a limited period, it compromises the continuity of individual concerts, turning some of the evening’s most promising encounters into incomplete impressions.

The festival’s continuing popularity is nonetheless easy to understand. Its fourth consecutive sold-out Dresden edition reflects the loyalty of an audience prepared to support carefully considered independent programming, while its international character and stylistic variety have helped establish an identity extending beyond any particular group of headlining artists. Five editions in, Cold Hearted has become a meeting point for an international community whose musical interests continue to evolve – an anniversary programme that was ambitious, visually striking and rich in discoveries, even where the timetable made it difficult to give each act the attention it earned.

All photos: Karo Kratochwil.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.