Electro Spectre releases ‘Stereo Dreams Pt1’, emphasizing ‘We want to touch your deep emotions’

September 16, 2022 jrstange

Electro Spectre just announced their massive release schedule for ‘Stereo Dreams Part 1, 2 & 3’, with the first album ‘Stereo Dreams Pt1’ being released September 16.

Electro Spectre - Stereo Dreams Pt-1

Electro Spectre - Stereo Dreams Pt-1

According to the Oslo-based electronic duo they’ve spent the last covid years going both back- and forward, and explored some new technology too.

Alexander Bjørneboe elaborates:
– ‘Stereo Dreams’ presents the impossible – to dream two dreams simultaneously – or to translate to the music; we want to push the limits in every direction when it comes to the musical expression.

Isak Rypdal continues:
– With the three parts of ‘Stereo Dreams’ we have also moved into more melodic subject matter, with emphasis on the distinct vintage synthpop sound, tweaked to perfection. Making ‘the perfect Electro Spectre songs’ has been the work ethics for each and every song all the way, and with more than two years in the studio we have trashed the inadequate elements, keeping only the fresh and catchy.

Electro Spectre have spent a lot of time in the studio both before and during the Covid-19 lock-down period, and the outcome is what they call «melodic synthesizer driven fireworks», heavily influenced by the fabulous 80’s synthpop era.

Electro Spectre - Stereo Dreams Pt-1
Electro Spectre - Stereo Dreams Pt-2
Electro Spectre - Stereo Dreams Pt-3

Alex:
– It’s time to put on glammy make up and your flashiest clothes, and travel deep into the modern days of the northern electronic synth beast!

The band are also focusing on the visual expression of Electro Spectre, and the interesting aspect of short canvas videos for the mobile app.

Isak:
– We want to give everyone a new experience when using platforms such as Spotify, and we have lately added a lot of video material to our songs. We’ve also learned that a traditional video is no longer of key importance, and are focusing more on giving the audience a new visual experience when streaming Electro Spectre songs.

The first album ‘Stereo Dreams Pt1’ will be released on September 16 on Crab Key Records in collaboration with legendary Meisel Music / Hansa Ton Studios.

Listen to/buy the album at Bandcamp / Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube!


