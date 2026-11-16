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Blancmange‘s first three studio albums, “Happy Families” (1982), “Mange Tout” (1984) and “Believe You Me” (1985), return via London Records on 4 December 2026 as newly remastered, coloured vinyl LPs and expanded CD editions. “Happy Families” is pressed on transparent orange vinyl, “Mange Tout” on transparent green and “Believe You Me” on transparent yellow, each paired with a CD in an eight-page digisleeve booklet with restored artwork.

The “Happy Families” CD adds the extended version of “Living on the Ceiling” and the extended twelve-inch mix of “Feel Me,” along with two remixes of “Living on the Ceiling”: one by Richard Norris, previously issued on a 2019 Record Store Day vinyl single, and one by Roman Flügel, first released on a 2020 twelve-inch. The “Mange Tout” CD adds a dance remix of “Don’t Tell Me” and a Honey Dijon remix of “Blind Vision,” also first released on a 2020 twelve-inch.

“Happy Families” was released on 24 September 1982, produced by Mike Howlett and written by Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe. Its original ten tracks are:

“I Can’t Explain” – 4:00 “Feel Me” – 5:07 “I’ve Seen the Word” – 3:00 “Wasted” – 4:17 “Living on the Ceiling” – 4:11 “Waves” – 4:07 “Kind” – 3:56 “Sad Day” – 4:05 “Cruel” – 4:52 “God’s Kitchen” – 2:54

“Mange Tout” followed on 18 May 1984, produced by Peter Collins, John Luongo, and Blancmange with John Owen Williams across its ten tracks:

“Don’t Tell Me” – 3:31 “Game Above My Head” – 3:58 “Blind Vision” – 3:56 “Time Became the Tide” – 4:49 “That’s Love, That It Is” – 4:22 “Murder” – 5:58 “See the Train” – 2:04 “All Things Are Nice” – 4:59 “My Baby” – 3:59 “The Day Before You Came” – 5:50, a cover of the Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus song first recorded by ABBA

“Believe You Me” arrived on 14 October 1985 on LP and cassette, with the CD edition following on 2 December 1985. Stewart Levine produced the album for Ultradelta Limited, with Neil Arthur and John Williams producing two tracks and Stephen Luscombe producing one. Its singles were “What’s Your Problem?” (26 August 1985) and “Lose Your Love” (28 October 1985).

About Blancmange

Blancmange formed in Harrow, London, in 1979 around Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe, initially alongside a third member, Laurence Stevens, who left shortly afterward and left Arthur and Luscombe to continue as a duo. The pair released the EP “Irene and Mavis” the following year, then placed “Sad Day” on the “Some Bizzare Album” compilation in 1981, a track that led to a recording contract with London Records.

“Happy Families,” “Mange Tout” and “Believe You Me” followed between 1982 and 1985, each written by Arthur and Luscombe and released through London Records. The duo announced their breakup in June 1986, after a Greenpeace benefit concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Blancmange reunited after a 25-year gap and released their fourth studio album, “Blanc Burn,” in March 2011, followed by further studio albums including “Semi Detached” (2015), “Commuter 23” (2016), “Unfurnished Rooms” (2017), “Wanderlust” (2018) and “Mindset” (2020). London Records reissued the band’s 1980s catalogue as the vinyl box set “The Blanc Tapes” in 2019, and the duo returned to London Records for the album “Private View” in 2022.

Luscombe left Blancmange due to ill health following an abdominal aortic aneurysm and died in 2025. Arthur has continued to record outside Blancmange, including as Fader with Benge and as Near Future with Jez Bernholz of Gazelle Twin, and alongside Vince Clarke and Benge in the trio Doublespeak, whose self-titled debut album of reworked cover versions was announced in March 2026 and released that May. The December reissues return Blancmange’s first three albums to shelves as newly remastered, coloured vinyl and expanded CD editions more than four decades after “Happy Families” first appeared.

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