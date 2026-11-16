Nico Amara releases album ‘Punishment Machinery’

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Swiss electronic musician Nico Amara released her second full-length album, “Punishment Machinery”, digitally on 13 November 2026, with CD and cassette editions to follow through Violet Hour Transmissions. The nine-track record traces a descent through selected circles of Dante’s Inferno, beginning in the dark wood and ending with an emergence from the depths.

<a href="https://nicoamara.bandcamp.com/album/punishment-machinery" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Punishment Machinery by Nico Amara</a>

The lyrics were written for specific passages of Dante’s “Inferno” before the music was completed, fixing the order of the nine pieces and requiring the music to develop around that structure. Its fragmented, multilingual and often violent texts confront destruction and punishment from a contemporary perspective, with the Inferno reflected as a vast machinery of punishment in both concept and sound. Musically, “Punishment Machinery” moves further toward minimalism: melodic material is heavily reduced, while mechanical rhythms and repetition are set against dense layers of noise, pushing Nico Amara’s darkwave foundations further into post-industrial territory.

Tracklist

Inizio dalla fine Non-arrival Hate Non-believer Unbecome Burn Call in masks Fading At the end of it all

The album was preceded by two singles released from Dante’s own circles of Hell: “Burn”, drawn from the Seventh Circle and confronting environmental destruction and animal exploitation, released 25 September 2026 with an official video in October; and “Fading”, drawn from the Ninth Circle and the subject of betrayal, released 30 October 2026. Both tracks are also available individually on Bandcamp.

Credits

“Punishment Machinery” was written, performed and produced by Nico Amara. It was mixed and mastered by S. Templeton at Influx Studio, with cover art by Nico Amara and photography by J.A. Greant.

About Nico Amara

Nico Amara is a Bern, Switzerland-based solo darkwave and post-industrial project of composer and multidisciplinary artist Nicole Fior. The project released its debut full-length, “Constraints”, in August 2025. “Punishment Machinery” is Nico Amara’s second full-length, released digitally on 13 November 2026 and preceded by the singles “Burn” and “Fading”, with CD and cassette editions to follow through Violet Hour Transmissions. Built around a concept drawn directly from Dante’s “Inferno”, the album extends Nico Amara’s post-industrial direction with its most minimal and reduced songwriting to date.

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