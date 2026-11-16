TéMèT releases synthpop single ‘Not the Same Soul’

TéMèT releases the synthpop single “Not the Same Soul” on 13 November 2026, the sixth release in the duo’s Obsidian series.

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TéMèT, the Strasbourg synthpop and darkwave duo, released the single “Not the Same Soul” on all platforms on 13 November 2026. The track is catalogued as Obsidian VI in the duo’s ongoing singles series and closes a run that began with “Discord” (Obsidian IV, 21 August 2026) and continued with “What We Are” (Obsidian V, 2 October 2026).

“Not the Same Soul” is about time slipping by, growing up and losing the light, until the mirror shows someone no longer recognisable. Layered synths and an understated vocal are cut through by a guitar hook. The music was composed, performed and recorded by the duo in their own studio; the video’s visuals were created with AI tools.

All three tracks in the “Discord” / “What We Are” / “Not the Same Soul” run are collected together on Spotify.

TéMèT’s Obsidian singles series

TéMèT previously released “Discord” in August and “What We Are” in October, both covered on Side-Line: TéMèT – ‘Discord’ single and TéMèT – ‘What We Are’ single. The duo describes “Discord” as sitting between Depeche Mode and OMD.

About TéMèT

TéMèT is a synthpop and darkwave duo formed in Strasbourg, France, in 2022, made up of the two musicians K1 and MYK. The project’s name draws on Tem, the ancient Egyptian deity associated with the setting sun and with creation and endings. Its sound mixes a melodic, atmospheric register influenced by Depeche Mode with darker, more energetic material.

The duo debuted in 2022 with the single “Bad Night”, followed by “U Come I Come” and “All Inclusive (Radio Edit)”. From August 2026, TéMèT began numbering its singles as an ongoing “Obsidian” series: “Discord” (Obsidian IV, 21 August 2026), “What We Are” (Obsidian V, 2 October 2026) and “Not the Same Soul” (Obsidian VI, 13 November 2026). TéMèT composes, performs and records entirely in its own studio, and the visuals for its official videos are created with AI tools. With “Not the Same Soul” now out, the Obsidian series continues to build toward a fuller body of work from the duo.

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