November 16, 2026

TéMèT releases synthpop single ‘Not the Same Soul’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 16, 2026

TéMèT releases the synthpop single “Not the Same Soul” on 13 November 2026, the sixth release in the duo’s Obsidian series.

Cover art for TéMèT's "Not the Same Soul" single
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

TéMèT, the Strasbourg synthpop and darkwave duo, released the single “Not the Same Soul” on all platforms on 13 November 2026. The track is catalogued as Obsidian VI in the duo’s ongoing singles series and closes a run that began with “Discord” (Obsidian IV, 21 August 2026) and continued with “What We Are” (Obsidian V, 2 October 2026).

Related newsTéMèT set new single 'What We Are' for 2 October

“Not the Same Soul” is about time slipping by, growing up and losing the light, until the mirror shows someone no longer recognisable. Layered synths and an understated vocal are cut through by a guitar hook. The music was composed, performed and recorded by the duo in their own studio; the video’s visuals were created with AI tools.

All three tracks in the “Discord” / “What We Are” / “Not the Same Soul” run are collected together on Spotify.

TéMèT’s Obsidian singles series

TéMèT previously released “Discord” in August and “What We Are” in October, both covered on Side-Line: TéMèT – ‘Discord’ single and TéMèT – ‘What We Are’ single. The duo describes “Discord” as sitting between Depeche Mode and OMD.

About TéMèT

TéMèT is a synthpop and darkwave duo formed in Strasbourg, France, in 2022, made up of the two musicians K1 and MYK. The project’s name draws on Tem, the ancient Egyptian deity associated with the setting sun and with creation and endings. Its sound mixes a melodic, atmospheric register influenced by Depeche Mode with darker, more energetic material.

The duo debuted in 2022 with the single “Bad Night”, followed by “U Come I Come” and “All Inclusive (Radio Edit)”. From August 2026, TéMèT began numbering its singles as an ongoing “Obsidian” series: “Discord” (Obsidian IV, 21 August 2026), “What We Are” (Obsidian V, 2 October 2026) and “Not the Same Soul” (Obsidian VI, 13 November 2026). TéMèT composes, performs and records entirely in its own studio, and the visuals for its official videos are created with AI tools. With “Not the Same Soul” now out, the Obsidian series continues to build toward a fuller body of work from the duo.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Night In Athens performing at Cold Hearted Festival 2026

Cold Hearted Festival 2026: Five Editions, Two Stages and the Art of Divided Attention

Karo Kratochwil November 16, 2026
Cover art for Nico Amara's "Punishment Machinery" album

Nico Amara releases album ‘Punishment Machinery’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 16, 2026
Cover art for TéMèT's "Not the Same Soul" single

TéMèT releases synthpop single ‘Not the Same Soul’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 16, 2026
Spectre Rebel - Wouldn't You Like To Know

From Bérèche You to Spectre Rebel: debut single ‘Wouldn’t You Like To Know’ out now

Jan Ronald Stange November 16, 2026
Blancmange "Happy Families" 2026 reissue cover artwork on transparent orange vinyl

Blancmange’s ‘Happy Families’, ‘Mange Tout’ and ‘Believe You Me’ reissued on vinyl and CD in December

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 16, 2026