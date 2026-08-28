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Four remixers, four tracks, one record. PIG, the industrial project of Raymond Watts, release Merciless on 25 September 2026 through Armalyte Industries, on vinyl and digital. All four source tracks come from the 2022 album “The Merciless Light”, and each is handed to a different name from the industrial and electronic underground.

<a href="https://pigindustries.bandcamp.com/album/merciless" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Merciless by PIG</a>

What is on the PIG ‘Merciless’ remix record

The running order is “Obliteration Liberation” remixed by Clock DVA, “Speak Of Sin” in a StabWalt extended remix, “No Yes More Less” reworked by Pitchshifter, and “The Merciless Light” remixed by Günter Schulz. StabWalt is Walter Flakus of Stabbing Westward; Schulz played guitar in KMFDM and now plays in Slick Idiot, and his remix of “The Merciless Light” first appeared on the limited “Tree Of Blood” CD sold on PIG’s 2024 tour. Jules Seifert mastered the release at Epic Audio Media; the artwork is by Vlad McNeally.

Three of the four source tracks appear on “The Merciless Light”, issued on 23 September 2022 through Metropolis Records; “Speak Of Sin” had already surfaced on the “Baptise Bless & Bleed” EP of 27 May 2022. The record is therefore a second pass at that album, following the 12-track remix collection “The Merciful Night” that Armalyte issued in 2025.

Two vinyl editions are on sale through Bandcamp. The North American pressing runs to 200 copies on black-in-white coloured, engraved vinyl; the European pressing runs to 150 copies on black and white half-and-half coloured, engraved vinyl. Both come in a black inner sleeve inside a black UV spot gloss outer sleeve. A third variant, black splatter on clear vinyl with glitter, is sold only on the current tour. Every pre-order carries an immediate download of all four tracks. Martin Atkins of Pigface, Killing Joke and Public Image Ltd is quoted on the release page in praise of the pressing.

The release date lands mid-tour. PIG are on the road across North America on the Hurt People Tour with Cyanotic in support, a run Side-Line reported on when the dates were announced. The itinerary takes in three Cold Waves shows, at Pacific Electric in Los Angeles on 11 September, The Mohawk in Austin on 18 September and Metro in Chicago on 25 September, the same day “Merciless” is out. The Denver date on 28 August is a co-bill with Nitzer Ebb.

About PIG

PIG is the work of Raymond Watts, born 1 September 1961 in London. Watts was a founding member of KMFDM and has recorded and toured with Foetus, Psychic TV, Einstürzende Neubauten, Schaft and Schwein, as well as touring with Nine Inch Nails. He launched PIG under his own steam with “A Poke in the Eye… with a Sharp Stick” in 1988, followed by “Praise the Lard” in 1991 and “The Swining” in 1993, the last of those initially a Japan-only release.

“Sinsation” arrived in 1995 and reached the United States in 1996 through Trent Reznor’s Nothing imprint. “Wrecked” followed in Japan in 1996 and in the United States in 1997, with Schulz and Sascha Konietzko of KMFDM among its contributors. “Genuine American Monster” appeared in Japan in 1999 and in the United States in 2002. Watts then released “Pigmartyr” in 2004 under the name Watts, reissued the following year as “Pigmata”, and the project went quiet.

The return came with “The Gospel” in 2016, co-written and co-produced by Z. Marr, then “Risen” in 2018 and the covers album “Candy” in June 2019. “Pain Is God” followed on 20 November 2020 and “The Merciless Light” on 23 September 2022, both through Metropolis Records. “Red Room” arrived on 17 May 2024 and the “Feast of Agony” EP on 27 September that year, alongside remastered reissues of “Sinsation” in 2024 and “Wrecked” on 7 March 2025. Remix companions have run in parallel throughout: “Swine & Punishment” in 2017, “Stripped & Whipped” in 2019, “Pain Killer” in 2021 and “The Merciful Night” in 2025.

The most recent studio album, “Hurt People Hurt”, came out on 22 May 2026 through Metropolis Records with Armalyte handling the European side, and Side-Line published a full review in July. A “Dirt Box” EP is due on 4 September through Metropolis, with remixes by Cyanotic, Stabbing Westward, Combichrist and Rabbit Junk. “Merciless” arrives three weeks after that, and Watts spoke about his working method at length in a recent Side-Line interview.

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