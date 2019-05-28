PIG to launch brand new cover album in June: ‘Candy’

Raymond Watts returns with a brand new PIG album: “Candy”. The album is actually a cover album on which PIG pays tribute to the songs that have made a lasting impression. From Elvis Presley to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Spice Girls to Prince, each time putting a twisted spin on some much-loved classics.

Following their collaboration on last years “That’s the Way (I like it)” single (also featured on this album), Sasha Grey returns to contribute vocals to “You’ve lost that loving Feeling”.

14 tracks in total and available here on digiCD on Bandcamp!

The tracklist:

Hopelessly devoted to You One Day I’ll fly away You’ve lost that loving Feeling (feat. Sasha Grey) The Blower’s Daughter Kiss Love is in the Air That’s the Way (I like It) (feat. Sasha Grey) If you go away Help Me make it through the Night I can’t go for that The Power of Love If he swing by the String Wand’rin’ Star If I can dream

