Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

She Past Away are keeping the Mizantrop Tour on the road. The Turkish darkwave duo return to European stages on 23 September 2026 for a run that carries through to Christmas, and three Spanish shows have now been added for February 2027. The tour supports Mizantrop, the band’s fourth studio album, released on 11 February 2026 through Fabrika Records in Europe and Metropolis Records in North America.

<a href="https://shepastawayofficial.bandcamp.com/album/mizantrop-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mizantrop by She Past Away</a>

The autumn leg opens in Dublin and moves through the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium and the Netherlands. Two December shows close the year, at the Darkstorm Festival in Chemnitz on 25 December and at Lido in Berlin on 26 December.

The newest additions are three Spanish dates in February 2027, presented by Fantaxtiks Events: Sala El Tren in Granada on 18 February, Sala Copérnico in Madrid on 19 February and Salamandra in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, on 20 February. Tickets start at 28 euro and the shows are 16 and over. Three further 2027 dates follow later in the year, in Hannover, Vienna and Leipzig.

She Past Away tour dates

23.09.2026 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

25.09.2026 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

26.09.2026 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

27.09.2026 – London, UK – EartH

23.10.2026 – Malmö, SE – Inkonst

24.10.2026 – Göteborg, SE – Musikens Hus

25.10.2026 – Oslo, NO – John Dee

28.10.2026 – Gdańsk, PL – Drizzly Grizzly

29.10.2026 – Warszawa, PL – Proxima

30.10.2026 – Poznań, PL – 2Progi

31.10.2026 – Kraków, PL – Kwadrat

03.11.2026 – Bielefeld, DE – Forum

04.11.2026 – Bremen, DE – Lagerhaus

05.11.2026 – Jena, DE – F-Haus

06.11.2026 – Kaiserslautern, DE – Kammgarn

07.11.2026 – München, DE – Katzenclub Festival

13.11.2026 – Prague, CZ – Futurum

14.11.2026 – Dresden, DE – Cold Hearted Festival

26.11.2026 – Sint-Niklaas, BE – De Casino

27.11.2026 – Heerlen, NL – Nieuwe Nor

28.11.2026 – Reutlingen, DE – franz.K

29.11.2026 – Haarlem, NL – Patronaat

25.12.2026 – Chemnitz, DE – Darkstorm Festival

26.12.2026 – Berlin, DE – Lido

18.02.2027 – Granada, ES – Sala El Tren

19.02.2027 – Madrid, ES – Sala Copérnico

20.02.2027 – Barcelona, ES – Salamandra

22.04.2027 – Hannover, DE – MusikZentrum

29.10.2027 – Wien, AT – Szene

06.11.2027 – Leipzig, DE – Täubchenthal

A Glasgow show at Stereo on 24 September, listed on earlier versions of the itinerary, no longer appears on the band’s own tour page.

About She Past Away

She Past Away formed in Bursa, Turkey, in 2006, around Volkan Caner on vocals and guitar and İdris Akbulut on bass. The pair sang in Turkish from the start and built their sound on chorused guitar, drum machine and low, declarative vocals. Akbulut left in 2015 and producer Doruk Öztürkcan, who had been working with the band on keyboards and drum machine, became the second permanent member. The duo has operated in that form since.

The EP “Kasvetli Kutlama” appeared in 2010 on the Turkish label Remoov. The debut album “Belirdi Gece” followed in 2012, first digitally and on CDr, then on vinyl through the Athens label Fabrika Records in 2013. “Narin Yalnızlık” arrived in 2015, again through Fabrika, and “Disko Anksiyete” in May 2019. Metropolis Records has handled North American editions of the catalogue since 2018, reissuing the first two albums that year and releasing “Disko Anksiyete” the following year.

Between albums the duo issued the live record “Part Time Punks Session” in 2020 and the covers album “X” the same year, the 2021 single “Excess” with Perturbator, and the standalone single “İnziva” in September 2024. That track later became part of “Mizantrop”, the seven-song album released on 11 February 2026 with lyrics by Caner, composition and arrangement by Caner and Kerim Doruk Öztürkcan, and mixing, mastering and Dolby Atmos work by Erdinç Kaya. Physical editions followed through Fabrika on CD, vinyl and cassette, and through Metropolis in the United States in May 2026. The Mizantrop Tour has been running since spring 2026, taking in Istanbul, a North American leg, Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig and summer festival dates in Greece and Finland before the autumn run now under way.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)