PIG returns with ‘The Merciless Light’ album in September – check out the first snippets

(Photos by E Gabriel Edvy) Raymond Watts will return with “The Merciless Light”, the new album by PIG, on September 23rd. For the release Watts was joined by En Esch and Steve White, and also go extra help from ‘the new swine to the trough’ Jim Davies (Pitchshifter/The Prodigy).

Other musicians involved include Michelle Martinez, Mike Watts, Enrico Tomasso, Abbie Aisleen, Marc Heal, Jimmy Livingstone and Mona Mur.

The most recent full-length PIG studio album, “Pain Is God”, was released in 2020.

Three teasers from the album are available now in the form of video snippets, with a new single to follow in early September ahead of the album.