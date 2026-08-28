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Every track has a voice on it this time. Trentemøller releases trentemøller, his self-titled album, on 13 November 2026 through his own label In My Room, on red vinyl, CD, cassette and digital. The first single, Terrified, arrived on 28 August with a video directed by Jonas Bjerre of the Danish band Mew, who also sings on it. It is the first Trentemøller album on which every one of the ten songs carries vocals.

<a href="https://trentemoller.bandcamp.com/album/trentem-ller" target="_blank" rel="noopener">trentemøller by Trentemøller</a>

Inside the new Trentemøller album

The running order is “Swerve”, “Terrified”, “Visceral”, “Johnny Boy”, “Halved”, “Your Love Walks Alone”, “To Mist”, “Coyote”, “Crash” and “White Hallways”. Anders Trentemøller wrote, played, produced and mixed the record himself and released it on his own label. The guest list runs through the tracklist: Vienna-based singer Sakura on “Swerve” and “Visceral”, Anika on “Johnny Boy”, Bjerre on “Terrified”, Sune Rose Wagner of The Raveonettes on “Your Love Walks Alone” and Madeline Johnston, who records as Midwife, on “Halved”, with Tan Cologne and Emma Acs also appearing. Acs now sings in his live band.

Trentemøller described how he cut the album down: “The noisy got noisier, the dreamy got dreamier, the melodic got even more melodic. I was ruthless this time. Okay, kill your darlings! If a track didn’t give me a feeling of freedom, wanderlust, sorrow, love or that pure ‘I don’t give a fuck’ feeling … It was gone.”

“Terrified” runs three minutes and was rebuilt after the fact. On the change he made to it, Trentemøller said: “‘Terrified’ is probably the poppiest song on the album. In its original form it sounded a lot more shoegazey, but I wanted it to be crisper and clearer, less washed out. So I went for synths that almost sound like human voices, with a magical, otherworldly quality to them. When the instrumental was done, I sent it to Jonas Bjerre with a few melody ideas, which he took further while adding new melodies of his own.” Bjerre wrote the lyrics and explained where they came from: “I think sometimes when you dream about things that make you fearful and uneasy, it’s your mind trying to prepare you for any scenario, like you’re processing catastrophes that have not and may not ever happen.” He also shot and compiled the video, with cinematography shared with Sarah Liisborg, and Mackenzie Stith, Yuting Liu and Agnete Hegelund appearing in it.

The full band play fourteen European shows in February and March 2027, opening in Berlin and closing at home in Copenhagen, with two nights at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels. Trentemøller said he intends to play the album in full on the run: “Now I can’t wait to play these songs live with my band. For the first time ever, I’m going to play the whole album, start to end. Every single song!”

27.02.2027 – Berlin, DE – Huxley’s Neue Welt

01.03.2027 – Munich, DE – Kesselhaus

02.03.2027 – Bern, CH – Bierhübeli

03.03.2027 – Paris, FR – La Cigale

05.03.2027 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

06.03.2027 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

07.03.2027 – Luxembourg, LU – Den Atelier

09.03.2027 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

11.03.2027 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

13.03.2027 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

17.03.2027 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

18.03.2027 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

19.03.2027 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

20.03.2027 – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA

About Trentemøller

Anders Trentemøller was born on 16 October 1972 and works from Copenhagen. He came out of the Danish club scene in the early 2000s and released his debut album “The Last Resort” in October 2006 on Poker Flat Recordings, a record built on slow, textured electronics rather than dancefloor tempos. He founded his own label, In My Room, around 2010 and has released everything since through it.

“Into the Great Wide Yonder” arrived on 28 May 2010 and pulled guitars and live drums into the arrangements. “Lost” followed in September 2013 with a long guest list, then “Fixion” in September 2016 and “Obverse” on 27 September 2019. “Memoria” came out on 11 February 2022, trailed by the singles “In the Gloaming”, “All Too Soon” and “No More Kissing in the Rain”, and Side-Line reviewed it on release. “Dreamweaver”, with vocals by Dísa Jakobs throughout, followed on 13 September 2024.

Alongside his own records he has remixed widely. Side-Line has reported on his 2022 reworking of Blood’s “Type 9000” and on his 2025 remix of “And Nothing Is Forever” for The Cure‘s “Mixes of a Lost World”. Side-Line also reported in 2023 that he was among the acts announced to support Depeche Mode on their European tour. The self-titled album on 13 November is his first since “Dreamweaver”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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