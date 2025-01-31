Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Coming out on Metropolis Records on March 7th is the “Wrecked (2024 remaster)” – reissue of the 1996 album by the UK industrial outfit PIG. The release will be followed by a UK tour in March to promote the 2024 studio album “Red Room”.

“Wrecked” was the 5th album for Raymond Watts (aka PIG), and for this reissue the remastering has been made by Tom Hall at Abbey Road. Pre-orders are available now.

Whereas the recently reissued “Sinsation” (1995) had originally been released on Nothing Records (the label established by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails), its follow-up saw a switch to Wax Trax!, the leading ‘90s exponents of industrial rock.

Raymond adds: “Revisiting ‘Wrecked’ for remastering was a sobering experience that left me shaken,” states Watts. “I recalled a period when I was stirred to a creative frenzy of crisis and desperation while searching for beauty. Although I can still hear glimpses of it, the bonfire of my hope was more an expression that was savage and twisted.”

“Wrecked” features contributions from former KMFDM members Günter Schulz and Steve White, as well as Julian Beeston (ex-Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate).

PIG UK tour dates

The PIG live band currently includes En Esch (ex-KMFDM, Pigface) and Jim Davies, formerly of Pitchshifter (but best known for his guitar lines on several chart hits by The Prodigy). Davies also co-wrote many of the songs on the latetst PIG album “Red Room”.

6th March – Glasgow – Ivory Blacks

7th March – Manchester – Rebellion

8th March – London – 229

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

