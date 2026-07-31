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PIG, the industrial project of English musician Raymond Watts, released the single “An American Ideal Of Beauty” on July 31, 2026 via Metropolis Records. The track was co-written with Marc Heal of Cubanate and C-Tec, who contributes co-vocals and synth work, with guitar shared between Günter Schulz (ex-KMFDM) and Watts’ regular songwriting partner Jim Davies (ex-The Prodigy, Pitchshifter).

<a href="https://pigindustries.bandcamp.com/track/an-american-ideal-of-beauty" target="_blank" rel="noopener">An American Ideal of Beauty by PIG</a>

A video for the single, directed by E Gabriel Edvy for Blackswitch Labs, accompanies the release:

Watts described the recording sessions behind the track: “I wanted to distil and hone the sound of the current PIG album, “Hurt People Hurt“, so inviting my old partners in swine Marc and Günter to join Jim and myself in the studio seemed the perfect blend of brutality and beauty to feed, fertilise and transmogrify the hog into Hogzilla,” Watts explains. “This new single was the first result of our work as a quartet, hammered in the heat of the anvil of hurt.”

‘Dirt Box’: the EP behind the single

“An American Ideal Of Beauty” is included on Dirt Box, a new PIG EP due September 4, 2026. The same studio sessions produced three further new songs, each remixed by a different contemporary: Stabbing Westward’s Chris Hall remixes “An American Ideal Of Beauty” itself, while Cyanotic remixes “Your Reptilian Overlord Presents”, Combichrist remixes “Butterfly”, and Rabbit Junk remixes “Infidel”. The full “Dirt Box” tracklist is:

An American Ideal Of Beauty Your Reptilian Overlord Presents Infidel Butterfly Your Reptilian Overlord Presents (Cyanotic Remix) An American Ideal Of Beauty (Stabbing Westward/Chris Hall Remix) Butterfly (Combichrist Remix) Infidel (Rabbit Junk Remix)

“Dirt Box” arrives a week after the start of the PIG “Hurt People Tour” of North America, a 44-date run promoting the album “Hurt People Hurt”, released May 22, 2026 via Metropolis Records. The tour includes performances at the Cold Waves XIV festival in Chicago, Los Angeles and Austin, and is followed by four UK shows in December.

About PIG

Raymond Watts started PIG in London in the mid-1980s. Alongside his work under that name, Watts was a founding member of KMFDM, contributing writing and vocals to several of the group’s best-known songs of the 1980s and 1990s, and has worked with Einstürzende Neubauten, Foetus and Psychic TV, as well as with the Japan-based bands Schwein and Schaft during a period living in Japan. He has also written music for film, television, advertising and fashion shows in Europe, Japan and the US, including for the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition “Punk: Chaos to Couture” and for the late Alexander McQueen’s “Plato’s Atlantis”, later reprised as “Savage Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

PIG’s most recent album, “Hurt People Hurt”, was released May 22, 2026 via Metropolis Records and was largely co-written with Jim Davies. “An American Ideal Of Beauty” and the forthcoming “Dirt Box” EP follow that album, alongside the already-announced “Hurt People Tour” of North America.

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