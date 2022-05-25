PIG releases all new video ‘Speak Of Sin’ ahead of new EP ‘Baptise Bless & Bleed’ – Side-Line exclusive
(Photos by E .Gabriel Edvy) Raymond Watts aka PIG has released an all new video…
(Photos by E .Gabriel Edvy) Raymond Watts aka PIG has released an all new video for the track “Speak Of Sin”. “Speak Of Sin” is taken from the new EP “Baptise Bless & Bleed” which will be out on 12 inch and as download on May 27th via Armalyte Industries.
Accompanying the 4 new songs “Baptise Bless & Bleed”, “Speak Of Sin”, “Tarantula” and “Shooting Up Mercy” are also three bonus extended versions which are added to the digital release. The EP features also the input from regular PIG collaborators Steve White, En Esch and Michelle Martinez.
You can pre-order the download and 12 inch vinyl right here on Bandcamp. For the fans, a BBB tarot cards set is also offered. limited to just 45 sets, the cards include a digital download of the EP (redeemable via download code).
Here’s the video for “Speak Of Sin”.
