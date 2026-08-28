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GAMI, a trio from Marseille, released the single Anymore on 28 August 2026 through B-Side Prod, together with a lyrics video on the band’s own channel. It is the first track pulled from Underneath, their debut album, which follows on 23 October 2026 on the same label. The band play a rock built on trip-hop foundations, and the new single moves that further towards guitar and synth.

<a href="https://gamimusic.bandcamp.com/album/underneath" target="_blank" rel="noopener">UNDERNEATH by GAMI</a>

What GAMI put on ‘Anymore’

Rémi Bernard composed the track and Capucine Trotobas wrote the words. Rémi Gettliffe mixed and mastered it at Whitebat recorders. Trotobas sings and plays bass, Bernard plays guitar, and David Benzazon plays drums; the pair of instrumentalists share the arrangement credits across the band’s catalogue.

Trotobas described the subject of the song in a statement supplied with the release: “The idea behind this song is finding yourself alone beneath the surface, face-to-face with your own thoughts. It’s the feeling of being caught in a spiral of situations that might spin out of control. It’s an internal struggle, constantly telling yourself, ‘Stop, we don’t go back there! Watch out: DANGER.’ Because there is no desire to let your own demons catch up and overwhelm you. But in the end, can we really control it all?”

“Underneath” runs to eleven tracks: “Underneath”, “Face It”, “Anymore”, “Glass”, “Masking”, “Fragment”, “Move On”, “Pills”, “Settle”, “To Be Hears” and “Sweet Pea”. The album is on pre-order through Bandcamp; “Anymore” is also on the streaming platforms.

About GAMI

GAMI work out of Marseille as a three-piece: Capucine Trotobas on composition, vocals and bass, Rémi Bernard on guitar and arrangement, and David Benzazon on drums and arrangement. All three trained at conservatoires in the region, Trotobas in Aix-en-Provence and Nîmes, Bernard at the Cité de la Musique de Marseille and SATIS at Aix-Marseille Université, and Benzazon in Aix-en-Provence. The band describe their own sound as a pop-rock shaped by trip-hop, and name Radiohead, Portishead and Jeff Buckley among their reference points.

Two of the three have other bands in the same city. Bernard fronts the psychedelic rock group Avee Mana, formed in 2018, on vocals and guitar. Benzazon drums in 1003, a Marseille act that mixes industrial and electronic textures into pop.

The recorded history starts with “Make A Path”, a six-track cassette released on Ganache Records on 27 October 2021 and later reissued digitally. The “Step by Step” EP followed on 17 November 2023, carrying “Step by Step (Moon)”, “Kid Memorial”, “Great Sorrow”, “Wasting” and “Sun Above The Clouds”, with its title track and “Kid Memorial” issued as singles that autumn. The band then put out “Broken Leg Unplugged” on 14 February 2025. “Anymore” is the first new GAMI release since, and the first from an album rather than an EP.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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