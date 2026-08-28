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(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Apollon press release) Sometimes you’ll get a need to wind down a bit, let your mind drift off in solemn music instead of hard beating EBM rhythms. For that purpose the guitar- and synthdriven album “Change” released today by the Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Dan Heide would be a good fit.

“Change” is the first solo album from Tønsberg’s Dan Heide, known for his guitar work in bands like Ljungblut, Zeromancer, X-Pleasure and many more. The album collects his previous one-off singles, spanning works all the way back from 2019, including the two new tracks “Change” and “I Byen et Sted”. Apollon Records issued it on 28 August 2026.

The album is on Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Bandcamp and Beatport, and is also available as a limited edition LP: 180g splatter vinyl with a 4-page booklet, limited to 200 copies. Bandcamp gives the vinyl a ship date of 28 September 2026; Apollon Records lists no date on its own product page.

Dan Heide (Photo: Stine Heimsvik)

The philosophy and thoughts behind the album

Heide sets out the album’s scope and its division of production work:

Dan Heide: “”Change” is a ten-track album, featuring nine original songs written by me and one song by Bob Dylan. I produced eight of the album’s tracks, while two were produced by Terje Johannesen.

Musically, “Change” is a genre-defying album that reflects the breadth of my own musical taste, bringing together different genres, textures and forms of musical expression. The need to release a solo album is something that has gradually evolved over time. Having worked across numerous bands and projects, my solo project has become a small creative playground – a space where anything is possible, where I can follow my own inspiration freely and without commercial considerations.

At the heart of “Change” is a common thread exploring change and the emotions that surround it. The songs approach the theme from different perspectives, touching on personal reflections, shifting moods and the many emotional states we can find ourselves in.

“Change” is, for the most part, a quiet and understated record. Yet beneath its calm surface lies a subtle, but powerful expression, allowing the music, the atmosphere and the emotions to unfold at their own pace.

It’s a deeply personal album: an honest reflection of my musical curiosity, my influences and my desire to create freely, without boundaries.”

Dan Heide ‘Change’: the ten tracks

“Are You All Right?” “Change” “I Byen et Sted” “Close to Me” “Sometimes” “The Night Sky” “Dine Øyne” “The Times They Are A-Changin'” “Every Now and Then” “In God’s Country”

The Bob Dylan song Heide refers to is “The Times They Are A-Changin'”, recorded with Kjell Arne Strøm-Olsen. Six of the other nine appeared first as one-off singles: “Sometimes” in October 2019, “In God’s Country” in September 2020, “Close to Me” in May 2023, “Are You All Right?” in October 2024, “Every Now and Then” in January 2025 and “The Night Sky” in April 2025. “In God’s Country” and “Sometimes” were also paired on a 2021 7-inch for Apollon Records and Gymnocal Industries. The album leaves out three other singles from the same stretch, “Awkward Star” (2023), the “Ambient in C Major” EP (2023) and “This Old Feeling” (2024).

<a href="https://danheide.bandcamp.com/album/change" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Change by Dan Heide</a>

Listen to “Change” on Spotify | Tidal | YouTube Music | Deezer | Apple Music/iTunes | Amazon Music | Bandcamp | Beatport | Qobuz | Soundcloud, or buy the vinyl directly from Apollon Records.

About Dan Heide

Dan-André Heide Syversen, who records as Dan Heide, is a guitarist, multi-instrumentalist and producer from Tønsberg, Norway. He first appeared on record with X-Pleasure, playing guitar and singing on the band’s self-titled 2003 album alongside his brother Ruben Heide Syversen; the group returned in 2024 with “His Master’s Voice”, written by Heide and arranged by the band.

He played guitar in Zeromancer from 2003 to 2018, and is credited on “Sinners International” (2009), “The Death of Romance” (2010) and “Bye-Bye Borderline” (2013). He also recorded a double album with Kim Ljung as Ljungblut, playing guitar on “Capitals” (2007) and appearing on the project’s releases since. Further credits include guitar on Red 7‘s “Silence Hotel” (2016) and a performing credit on Pigface‘s “6” (2009).

His solo work began as a run of singles rather than albums, starting with “Sometimes” in 2019 and continuing at roughly one or two releases a year. Side-Line spoke to him in June 2025 around the single “Change”, in an interview about the single ‘Change’ in which he discussed the writing behind it. That single now opens the second slot on the album of the same name, his first full-length under his own name.

Do also check his YouTube profile for more music and videos.

Sometimes – when I’m not cooking, biking, listening to music or attending concerts, I write stuff for Side-Line.com. Mostly about Norwegian bands, but it’s been some Swedish, English, American, Danish, German and others too… 😉 www.facebook.com/jrstange

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