State Of The Union releases ‘When Daylight Dies’

Los Angeles futurepop act State Of The Union released the single “When Daylight Dies” on October 5, 2026, its first new song in three years.

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Three years after its 2023 singles “Purgatory” and “Lifeline,” Los Angeles futurepop act State Of The Union has released a new single, When Daylight Dies, out October 5, 2026 on Bandcamp.

State Of The Union is the solo project of Johann Sebastian. On the new single, he said he hopes it “connects with you, and we look forward to sharing more music with you soon.”

<a href="https://stateoftheunionofficial.bandcamp.com/track/when-daylight-dies" target="_blank" rel="noopener">When Daylight Dies by State Of The Union</a>

“When Daylight Dies” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About State Of The Union

State Of The Union is a Los Angeles electronic industrial and futurepop project fronted by Johann Sebastian, with drummer Jimmy Nimra contributing to past studio releases. The project’s prior full-length, “Impendum,” came out in 2004. State Of The Union signed to Infacted Recordings and released the digital EP “Mindless” in November 2018, followed by the CD album “Indupop” and the digital EP “Industrial Slither / Remixes” in early 2019, and the EP “Bad Flower” in 2020, all on Infacted Recordings.

The project went quiet for three years before returning with the singles “Purgatory” in August 2023 and “Lifeline” in October 2023. With “When Daylight Dies,” State Of The Union returns for the first time since that pair of 2023 singles, and Johann Sebastian has signaled more music to come.

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