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French project Venin Carmin will release Of Saints And Vermin on 29 January 2027 through Icy Cold Records. The 12-track album is Venin Carmin’s first full-length since the “Toxic Legends” EP, released a little over three years ago. Venin Carmin is the solo project of Lula Borgia, who is based in South-East France and handles vocals, bass, synthesisers and lyrics.

“Of Saints And Vermin” was recorded and mixed by Nicolas César and mastered by Bruno Gruel at Elektra Mastering. Arrangements are credited to Borgia and Sammy Guell, with artwork and promotional photography by Faallaway.

Borgia describes her own sound as “trve dark pop,” a self-coined genre she says draws on industrial, trap and trip-hop elements while moving past the post-punk, goth and coldwave scenes Venin Carmin came up in. She sums up the album’s style in her own words: “hybrid, poisonous, and sovereign.” On “Of Saints And Vermin,” that range runs from the industrial opener “Hatefully Yours” through the trap-inflected “She Calls It War” to the trip-hop-leaning “Little Joy & Karma” and “Salt & Paper.”

Borgia stated: “For this album, I spent much less time worrying about sticking to a specific style. Instead, I figured that, come what may, I would manage to infuse this pop music with a certain darkness. Or, if not darkness, perhaps a sense of irreverence. Sometimes, I feel as though I’m perceiving this music through tinted glasses; I’m not sure if they’re black, red, or pink, but I definitely need to make the music my own, to imbue it with a kind of irony and cynicism. I wouldn’t call it ‘bubblegum pop.’ If it had a flavor, it would probably be licorice.”

The album’s title plays on the name Borgia uses for Venin Carmin’s fanbase. She stated: “I find it interesting that the opposition isn’t limited to the semantics of ‘saints’ versus ‘profane’, or the dominant versus the dominated. It can also be heard in the very sounds of the words. The term ‘Saints’ is meant to represent virtuous, immaculate individuals; yet, one might notice that the word itself sounds ‘perfidious’. It carries a sibilant, hissing quality. Conversely, ‘Vermin’, a word typically burdened with negative connotations, strikes my ears as far more rounded, perhaps even ‘cute’. Thus, in Of Saints And Vermin, there is a discordance between the meaning of the words and the way they are pronounced.” Borgia has long called her own fanbase “Vermin.”

The album’s tracklist is: “The Vow: Vengeance” (Intro), “Hatefully Yours,” “I Meant Every Word” (Interlude), “She Calls It War,” “Little Joy & Karma,” “Salt & Paper,” “Psychotic,” “The Egoistic Savior of Lost Causes” (Interlude), “Lady Plague,” “Keine Möglichkeit,” “Vermin” and “She Waited And No One Came” (Outro).

About Venin Carmin

Venin Carmin is the solo project of Lula Borgia, based in South-East France. The project’s debut album, “Glam Is Gone,” was released in 2015 on Seja Records as a new-wave and psychedelic-wave-rock record; Side-Line reviewed the release at the time. Venin Carmin has since moved toward a darker, electronic-leaning sound, releasing the “Toxic Legends” EP a little over three years before “Of Saints And Vermin.”

With “Of Saints And Vermin,” due 29 January 2027 on Icy Cold Records, Borgia continues under the self-styled “trve dark pop” banner, combining industrial, trap and trip-hop elements across 12 tracks that she describes as built around themes of betrayal, vengeance and reclaimed power.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com