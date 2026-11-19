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French-Czech darkwave duo Years Of Denial will release their new album, “Suicide Disco Vol. 3”, on December 4, 2026 via Veyl. The twelve-track record follows the group’s “Love Cuts” EP, and arrives with a video for the track “Zero Fucks Given”.

“Suicide Disco Vol. 3” continues the series Years Of Denial opened with their 2019 debut album “Suicide Disco” and followed with “Suicide Disco Vol. 2” in 2023. The new album is being issued as a digital download and as a gatefold 2LP that includes an A2 poster of the cover artwork; no CD edition has been announced. All twelve tracks were written, produced and mixed by Jérôme Tcherneyan and Barkosina Hanusova at Ark of Noise, with guitar on four of the songs, including “Zero Fucks Given”, played by Antoni Nightingale Ripper and recorded at Studio L’OndeNue in Menglon. The album was mastered by Thomas Feriero at Hidden Mountain in Milan and cut by Andreas Kauffelt at Schnittstelle in Berlin, with cover photography by Latex Lucifer and inside photography by Aylo.

The tracklist runs: “Naked”, “So Emotional”, “Too Bad”, “Hysterical”, “We Operate On Each Other”, “Listen Up”, “Zero Fucks Given”, “Fear of Life”, “Beauty Is a Curse”, “With Love From Ostrava”, “Heroine” and “Dying Breed”. “We Operate On Each Other” previously appeared as a standalone single on Death & Leisure before this album placed it in the running order.

<a href="https://yearsofdenial.bandcamp.com/album/suicide-disco-vol-3" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Suicide Disco Vol. 3 by Years Of Denial</a>

“Suicide Disco Vol. 3” is available to pre-order on Bandcamp as a digital album and as a 2LP.

About Years Of Denial

Years Of Denial is a duo founded in 2016 by French musician Jérôme Tcherneyan and Czech singer and lyricist Barkosina Hanusova. Tcherneyan previously drummed for the British act Piano Magic and has produced music since the late 1990s; Hanusova is also a performance artist and poet. The pair builds on hardware and dub devices, pairing cold wave and EBM with Hanusova’s detached vocal delivery.

Years Of Denial’s debut album “Suicide Disco” appeared in 2019 on Death & Leisure and Pinkman, followed by “Suicide Disco Vol. 2” in 2023. The duo signed to Veyl for the “Love Cuts” EP, reviewed on Side-Line in 2025, and stay with the label for “Suicide Disco Vol. 3”, due December 4, 2026, with “Zero Fucks Given” as its first video.

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