State Of The Union releases ‘Until Death Do Us Apart’

State Of The Union - 'Until Death Do Us Apart' release banner

State Of The Union released the single “Until Death Do Us Apart” on 1 November 2026, a Dia de los Muertos-themed track on Bandcamp.

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Los Angeles electronic industrial project State Of The Union has released the single “Until Death Do Us Apart,” out 1 November 2026 as a self-released digital track on Bandcamp.

Johann Sebastian, the artist behind State Of The Union, said the song “honors the beautiful Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos, a time to remember and celebrate the lives of those we love who are no longer with us.” The version now live on Bandcamp is the final mastered edition, replacing a pre-master uploaded on 30 October 2026.

<a href="https://stateoftheunionofficial.bandcamp.com/track/until-death-do-us-apart" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Until Death Do Us Apart by State Of The Union</a>

“Until Death Do Us Apart” follows State Of The Union’s single “When Daylight Dies,” released on Bandcamp on 5 October 2026, the project’s first new material since the 2023 singles “Purgatory” and “Lifeline.”

About State Of The Union

State Of The Union is a Los Angeles electronic industrial and futurepop project fronted by Johann Sebastian, with drummer Jimmy Nimra contributing to past studio releases. The project’s prior full-length, “Impendum,” came out in 2004. State Of The Union signed to Infacted Recordings and released the digital EP “Mindless” in November 2018, followed by the CD album “Indupop” and the digital EP “Industrial Slither / Remixes” in early 2019, and the EP “Bad Flower” in 2020, all on Infacted Recordings.

The project went quiet for three years before returning with the singles “Purgatory” in August 2023 and “Lifeline” in October 2023. It resurfaced again in October 2026 with “When Daylight Dies,” followed a month later by “Until Death Do Us Apart,” its Dia de los Muertos-themed single released on 1 November 2026.

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