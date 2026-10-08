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Berkeley, California spoken word industrial artist Ms Xxan released the two-track single shaper of decrepitude. on October 5, 2026, through her own Bandcamp page. The single pairs its title track with “ghosted.” and follows her spoken word dark ambient album “Make Yourself the Lie” by less than a month.

Ms Xxan wrote, performed, composed and produced both tracks herself. The release pairs spoken-word vocals with doom-paced, noise-industrial production in the death-industrial and harsh-noise register that runs through her catalogue. She flags the single with a content warning for lyrics that may affect mental health sensitivities.

<a href="https://msxxan.bandcamp.com/album/shaper-of-decrepitude" target="_blank" rel="noopener">shaper of decrepitude. by Ms Xxan</a>

“shaper of decrepitude.” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About Ms Xxan

Ms Xxan writes, performs and produces spoken word and industrial noise music from Berkeley, California. She released the nine-track spoken word dark ambient album “Make Yourself the Lie” on September 8, 2026, as a free, name-your-price download via VūMantra Records, the Berlin label founded in 2019 by Vince Gagliardi, who also records as The Nent and LAGÁN. That album carried a content warning for explicit lyrics addressing depression, and the same material also circulates as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Audiomack. Ms Xxan handles writing, performance, composition and production on her own across both releases. With “shaper of decrepitude.”, she returned to self-releasing directly on Bandcamp, pairing the title track with “ghosted.” as a quick follow-up to the VūMantra album.

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