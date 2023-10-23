State of the Union Presents New Electronic Industrial Single: 'lifeline'

The Los Angeles-based electronic industrial band State Of The Union returns with a new single, “Lifeline”.

Johann Sebastian explains the genesis of the song as follows: “‘Lifeline’ is a song that I wrote before State Of The Union’s European tour in 2019. An unfinished version of it was played live at Sinner’s Fest in Belgium that same year. Realizing that the song wasn’t quite ready to flex its wings I decided not to yet release it. There was something special about this song that I hadn’t really quite gotten at the time. Although the chorus of this song has always stayed the same, the verses have had many variations, never being quite happy with the lyrics kept delaying its release. Then in 2023, and in expectancy of our baby boy Johann Andres, the lyrics finally take shape.”

As for as the mening is concerned he says this: “This song could be related and adapted to many things, and maybe give various meanings and interpretations to different listeners, the case for me is my experience seeing my wife pregnant and becoming part of the beginning stages of a new life, the bond between mother and child, from a very early stage in the womb. Seeing how my wife has dealt with our pregnancy and the determination that she has kept moving forward and fighting for our baby, despite the daily migraine headaches and body aches is simply outstanding and something to feel very proud of as a husband, and as a father of course as I am sure the baby has also had to go threw a lot!”

You can download the song below from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://stateoftheunionofficial.bandcamp.com/track/lifeline">Lifeline by State of the Union</a>