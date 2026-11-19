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Portland, Oregon dark electro project Dancing Plague will release a new album, “Endlessness”, via Artoffact Records on 5 February 2027. The announcement arrives with an official video for the album track “Heart So Close.”

<a href="https://dancingplague.bandcamp.com/album/endlessness" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Endlessness by Dancing Plague</a>

Dancing Plague is the work of Conor Knowles, who has released seven full-length albums and several EPs as the project since launching it in 2015. On “Endlessness,” Knowles turns to love and romance, setting intimate, heartfelt lyrics against club-ready synth-pop production. His baritone vocals lead the melodies. The album pairs dark electro production with synth-pop hooks.

“Endlessness” will be released digitally, on CD and on vinyl. The album is sequenced across eight tracks: “Tears of Joy,” “A Certain Evening,” “Golden Years,” “Seven Minutes,” “Heart So Close,” “You Were My Ghost,” “Endlessness” and “Timeline,” the last featuring a guest appearance from Kayla Tekautz.

About Dancing Plague

Dancing Plague is the dark electro solo project of Portland, Oregon-based musician Conor Knowles, active since 2015. The project has released seven full-length albums and several EPs, including “Domain” and “Elogium,” building a catalog that pairs EBM-style rhythms with synth-pop hooks.

The project’s prior single, “Demonizer,” released with aux animaux in August 2025, and 2024 album, “Elogium,” preceded “Endlessness,” out via Artoffact Records on 5 February 2027 as the project’s latest full-length.

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