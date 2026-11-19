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unMUTE and Aliens Production will host “Aliens Production Night Vol.6” on 12 December 2026 at Malý Berlín in Trnava, Slovakia. The dark electro and industrial event brings together Morbid Fancy, Triode, TC75 and Eclipsed.

Aliens Production, the Trnava-based label and promoter behind the recurring night, bills the lineup under the banner “dark electro – experimental – industrial – modern electro – liveforms and visual arts.” Alongside the live sets, the evening includes a video projection, an audio-visual room, a catering room and a DJ set billed as “Afterbodycoma.”

Lineup for ‘Aliens Production Night Vol.6’

Morbid Fancy

Triode

TC75

Eclipsed

Venue: Malý Berlín, Štefánikova 4, 917 01 Trnava, Slovakia

An AV_Distro merchandise stand will also be present at the venue. Presale tickets are available via GoOut.

About Aliens Production

Aliens Production is a label and event promoter based in Trnava, Slovakia, running the recurring “Aliens Production Night” concert series at the Malý Berlín venue alongside its record label activities. The label’s roster has included Fractal, Human Vault, Triode and Frontier Guards among others; Side-Line has covered several of its releases, including Triode’s album “Karma,” Fractal’s 2023 album “Antidote” and 2026 album “Hide in the Light.”

TC75, one of the acts confirmed for “Aliens Production Night Vol.6,” spoke to Side-Line in March 2026 about the album “4S (Selective Sound Sensitivity Syndrome).” “Aliens Production Night Vol.6” marks the sixth edition of the label’s annual December event in Trnava.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com