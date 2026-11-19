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Paris-based project Claquedent released the single “Vexare”, the final preview before debut album “Power Reserve”, due on 27 November 2026 via Phage Tapes and Solium Records.

<a href="https://paulvoid.bandcamp.com/album/power-reserve" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Power Reserve by Claquedent</a>

Claquedent is the project of Paul Void, a Parisian musician who has played drums for post-industrial band Stamp and currently drums for noise rock outfit Crève-Coeur, alongside work with Al-Qasar and Contrevent. “Vexare” is his first recorded lead vocal performance in a career spanning over 15 years, delivered in a deathly, black/crust style. The track also features guitar from Fabien Claes, of Lugosi and Crève-Coeur.

“Vexare” is built around a sample of Klaus Kinski’s dialogue from Werner Herzog’s 1972 film “Aguirre, the Wrath of God”. Void explained the choice: “Herzog, Jodorowsky, Alan Parker, and Terry Gilliam are the filmmakers I always return to when I’m looking for material to sample. Choosing the title ‘Vexare’, which in Latin means ‘to torment’ or ‘to disturb’, seemed a fitting echo of this Herzog film.” The title track draws on industrial, noise, dub and power electronics, with guest contributions on the album from C. of Pyrecult, MC Hank Rubeé and Faggia.

About Claquedent

Claquedent is a solo project led by Paris-based musician Paul Void, known from post-industrial band Stamp and noise rock outfit Crève-Coeur. Side-Line previously covered the announcement of debut album ‘Power Reserve’ in September 2026. The album, out 27 November 2026 via Phage Tapes and Solium Records, follows Claquedent’s 2024 mini-album “Untitled”. “Vexare” is the final single released ahead of the album’s release.

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