Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Three co-writers share the credits on the new PIG EP. “Dirt Box” is released on 4 September 2026 via Metropolis Records, on CD and digital, and collects four new songs by Raymond Watts plus a remix of each. The songs were written with Marc Heal of Cubanate and C-Tec, former KMFDM guitarist Günter Schulz and Watts’ regular writing partner Jim Davies, formerly of The Prodigy and Pitchshifter. The EP follows the album “Hurt People Hurt”, out since May, and lands a week after PIG opened a 44-date North American tour.

<a href="https://pigindustries.bandcamp.com/album/dirt-box" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dirt Box by PIG</a>

Four new PIG songs and four remixes on ‘Dirt Box’

The opener, “An American Ideal Of Beauty”, came out as a single on 31 July with a video directed by E Gabriel Edvy; Side-Line covered it at the time (PIG release ‘An American Ideal Of Beauty’ single from ‘Dirt Box’ EP). Watts described the four-way studio line-up behind it as “my old partners in swine Marc and Günter” joining Davies and himself, with the single “the first result of our work as a quartet”. The same sessions produced “Your Reptilian Overlord Presents”, “Infidel” and “Butterfly”, which complete the first half of the record.

The second half hands each song to a different remixer. Cyanotic, who are supporting PIG on the current tour, rework “Your Reptilian Overlord Presents”; Chris Hall of Stabbing Westward remixes “An American Ideal Of Beauty”; Combichrist take on “Butterfly”; and Rabbit Junk close the EP with “Infidel”. The full running order is:

An American Ideal Of Beauty Your Reptilian Overlord Presents Infidel Butterfly Your Reptilian Overlord Presents (Cyanotic Remix) An American Ideal Of Beauty (Stabbing Westward Remix) Butterfly (Combichrist Remix) Infidel (Rabbit Junk Remix)

The CD edition, sold through the Metropolis Records store, adds a ninth track, “Atrocity Obsession”, listed as a spoken-word bonus. The digital release on Bandcamp carries the eight tracks above.

The EP arrives mid-tour. The Hurt People Tour started on 27 August in Lawrence, Kansas and runs to 18 October in Detroit, taking in Cold Waves XIV shows in Los Angeles on 11 September, Austin on 18 September and Chicago on 25 September. That last date is also when the “Merciless” remix vinyl arrives through Armalyte Industries, with reworks by Clock DVA, Pitchshifter, StabWalt and Schulz. Four UK shows follow in December.

About PIG

PIG is the project of Raymond Watts, born in London on 1 September 1961. In the mid-1980s he worked as a sound engineer for Einstürzende Neubauten and, in Hamburg, was a founding member of KMFDM, later returning to write and sing on the 1995 album “Nihil”. He played in Foetus and worked with Psychic TV, and released the first PIG album, “A Poke in the Eye… with a Sharp Stick”, in 1988. “Praise the Lard” (1991), “The Swining” (1993), “Sinsation” (1995), “Wrecked” (1996) and “Genuine American Monster” (1999) followed, several of them first issued in Japan, where Watts also sang with Schaft and Schwein. PIG opened for Nine Inch Nails in Europe in 1994, and “Sinsation” reached the United States through Trent Reznor’s Nothing label. His fashion work includes music for Alexander McQueen’s “Plato’s Atlantis” show and for the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition “Punk: Chaos to Couture”.

After “Pigmartyr” (2004) and a long pause, PIG returned on Metropolis Records with “The Gospel” in 2016 and has since released “Risen” (2018), the covers album “Candy” (2019), “Pain Is God” (2020), “The Merciless Light” (2022) and “Red Room” (2024), most of them paired with remix companions, the latest being “The Merciful Night” in 2025. The 2026 campaign began with the singles “Tosca’s Kiss” and “Sex & Suicide”, then the album “Hurt People Hurt” on 22 May, co-written with Davies and reviewed by Side-Line in July, followed by a Side-Line interview in August. Both new co-writers have PIG history: Watts and Heal released the “Compound Eye Sessions” EP together in 2015, and Schulz played on “Wrecked”. “Dirt Box” is the first PIG record to carry writing credits for both of them alongside Davies.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com