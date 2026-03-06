Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Raymond Watts and his chief songwriting partner in swine Jim Davies (ex-Prodigy and Pitchshifter) have – under the PIG moniker – released the new single “Tosca’s Kiss” today via Metropolis Records. The track is the first preview of the 10-track album “Hurt People Hurt“, which is scheduled for May 22, 2026.

A video for “Tosca’s Kiss” is online now and was directed by E Gabriel Edvy of Blackswitch Labs.

The upcoming album – and we quote the label – “follows the dirt directly to the dustcart where misfits and reprobates can both lose and find themselves in this full fat emporium of ecstasy, naked words and momentous music (…) plucked and sucked on the fruits of pain and bliss, this prime slice of PIG provides a light space for dark spirits (…) enter bruised, leave changed.”

<a href="https://pigindustries.bandcamp.com/album/hurt-people-hurt" rel="noopener">Hurt People Hurt by PIG</a>

About PIG

PIG is the long-running industrial rock project of English musician Raymond Watts, which he formed in 1988 after earlier work in London, Hamburg, and West Berlin. Before launching the project, Watts had already worked on early KMFDM material with En Esch and Sascha Konietzko, and had also been active as a live and studio sound engineer for Einstürzende Neubauten and Psychic TV. He later toured with Foetus on keyboards and guitar.

The first release was “A Poke in the Eye… with a Sharp Stick”, followed by “Praise the Lard” (1991), “A Stroll in the Pork” (1992), “The Swining” (1993), “Sinsation” (1995), “Wrecked” (1996), “Genuine American Monster” (1999), and “Pigmartyr” (2004), later reissued as “Pigmata”. Small detail, several 1990s releases first appeared in Japan, including “The Swining” and “Wrecked”.

Watts is also a founding member and recurring collaborator of KMFDM. He rejoined that orbit in 1994 for the PIG vs KMFDM release “Sin Sex & Salvation”, later worked with the Japanese projects Schaft and Schwein, and also wrote music and sound design for fashion and exhibition work, including Alexander McQueen’s “Plato’s Atlantis” and the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition “Punk: Chaos to Couture”.

After the Watts release “Pigmartyr”, the project resumed under the PIG name with “The Gospel” on September 9, 2016, followed by “Risen” on June 8, 2018 and the covers album “Candy” on June 21, 2019. PIG returned with “Pain Is God” on November 20, 2020, followed by “The Merciless Light” on September 23, 2022. That run continued with “Red Room” on May 17, 2024, the “Feast of Agony” EP on September 27, 2024, the remastered “Wrecked” on March 7, 2025, and the remix album “The Merciful Night” on November 14, 2025.

Jim Davies was a recurring collaborator across this recent period. And now there is “Tosca’s Kiss”, the first single from “Hurt People Hurt”, due on May 22, 2026.

