Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Tanner McGraw sings and John Beckmann stays off the microphone on “Nothing Is Missing”, the third single from Utopia PKWY, out on 25 September 2026 with a video. Utopia PKWY is the new project of Beckmann, the New York songwriter and producer behind The Mortal Prophets, and the single precedes the project’s first album, “Debut”, due on 6 November 2026. Beckmann wrote and produced the track alone; McGraw takes the lead vocal and Lawson Mars adds backing vocals. Utopia PKWY mix post-pop hooks with synth-wave-tinged psychedelia, and bring keyboards, theremins and sitars into the arrangements.

The single follows “I Knew You Would Be Trouble”, released on 3 July 2026, and “Sleep In Moving Colors”, released on 14 August 2026, both with official videos on the project’s YouTube channel. The “Nothing Is Missing” video was not yet public at the time of writing, so the player below carries the second single, whose video upload is titled “I Sleep In Moving Colors”.

Beckmann described the new song as “Less a song than a philosophical hallucination, more like a midnight transmission from the far side of grief – where loss doesn’t disappear, it simply changes frequency and keeps humming beneath the skin.”

The project takes its name from Utopia Parkway in Queens, the street where the Surrealist artist Joseph Cornell lived and worked. Beckmann calls McGraw and Mars, his two younger collaborators, the “kids in the neighborhood”. Both singers already appeared on the two most recent psychedelic dream-pop albums by The Mortal Prophets, and Utopia PKWY moves that line-up into brighter, more melodic songs.

‘Debut’ tracklist and release dates

“Debut” runs to ten tracks: “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “Sleep In Moving Colors”, “Nothing Is Missing”, “If I Could Steal One More Kiss”, “You Talk Like Every Feeling”, “What Disappears”, “Come In Waves”, “Glitter And Doom”, “Fall Into You” and “Dreaming I’m A Rock Star”. The tracklist spells the opener “I Knew You Were Trouble”, while the single and its video carry the title “I Knew You Would Be Trouble”. The closing title also appears on The Mortal Prophets’ July 2026 album “Ain’t No Fool”. The earlier Utopia PKWY singles are on Spotify and Apple Music; the album page on the official site lists the release dates for all three singles and the album.

About Utopia PKWY

Utopia PKWY is the 2026 side project of John Beckmann, a New York singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist who has recorded as The Mortal Prophets since 2022. That project opened with the EP “Stomp The Devil” on 8 July 2022 and the album “Me And The Devil” on 9 December 2022, both built on reworked blues standards. “Dealey Plaza Blues” followed on 28 July 2023, the ambient guitar album “Guitarworks” on 22 December 2023, the EP “Sleeping In My Bed” on 15 March 2024, the opera “Hanussen: The Enigmatic Clairvoyant” on 15 April 2024, the EP “ICNCLST/” on 20 August 2024 and “Laurel Canyon – Lost Sessions (1966-69)” on 29 November 2024. In 2025 came “Ghost Land” (17 January), “French Summer” (16 May), “Guitarworks II” (28 July) and the covers EP “Under The Influence” (5 December).

The move toward dream-pop and psychedelia began with “Hide Inside The Moon”, released on 2 January 2026, the first Mortal Prophets record with Tanner McGraw on lead vocals. “Not Here, Not There” followed on 3 April 2026 with McGraw and Lawson Mars sharing the vocals over synth-wave keyboards, theremins and sitars, and “Ain’t No Fool”, with Jake Burden on vocals, arrived on 3 July 2026. On the same day Beckmann launched Utopia PKWY with “I Knew You Would Be Trouble”, again with McGraw and Mars singing, and released “Sleep In Moving Colors” on 14 August 2026. “Nothing Is Missing” on 25 September 2026 is the last single before “Debut” on 6 November 2026.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com