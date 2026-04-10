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PIG have released the new single “Sex & Suicide” today, April 10, 2026, via Metropolis Records. The track is the second preview of the 10-track album “Hurt People Hurt”, which is scheduled for May 22, 2026. The single follows “Tosca’s Kiss”, which we covered on March 6 as the first track lifted from the same album.

Raymond Watts says this about the new single: “This is a song of pain, pleasure, obsession and possession, written for the departed, the broken-hearted and the newly started. It’s a walk on the high-wire blade of want for something so bad you beg for release.”

A lyric video for “Sex & Suicide”, directed by Grete Stitch Laus, is out now.

“Hurt People Hurt” will be released in LP, CD, and digital formats. The vinyl edition comes as a limited deluxe pressing.

<a href="https://pigindustries.bandcamp.com/album/hurt-people-hurt" rel="noopener">Hurt People Hurt by PIG</a>

PIG are also listed for Dark Force Fest 2026 at the Sheraton Parsippany in New Jersey, running from May 1 to May 3.

About PIG

PIG is the long-running industrial rock project of English musician Raymond Watts. Watts launched the project in the late 1980s after earlier work with KMFDM, Einstürzende Neubauten, Psychic TV, Foetus, Schaft, and Schwein.

The first PIG release was “A Poke in the Eye… with a Sharp Stick” in 1988. It was followed by “Praise the Lard” in 1991, “A Stroll in the Pork” in 1992, “The Swining” in 1993, “Sinsation” in 1995, “Wrecked” in 1996, and “Genuine American Monster” in 1999. After “Pigmartyr” in 2004, released under Watts name and later reissued as “Pigmata”, the project returned with “The Gospel” in 2016, “Risen” in 2018, “Candy” in 2019, “Pain Is God” in 2020, “The Merciless Light” in 2022, and “Red Room” in 2024. The “Feast of Agony” EP followed in 2024, the remastered “Wrecked” in 2025, the remix set “The Merciful Night” in 2025, and now “Hurt People Hurt” in 2026.

Current members are Raymond Watts, En Esch, Steve White, and Bradley Bills. Watts remains the core figure, while Jim Davies continues as a key writing collaborator.

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