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Six years after the first volume, the Austrian label TORM Ent. has announced Tormentum Volume II, a 2CD compilation of 26 tracks made with the German industrial and noise imprint L.White Records. The label describes it as “An uncompromising journey into the outer reaches of industrial, noise, power electronics, experimental sound and sonic extremity.” Pre-orders run by email to the label rather than through a shop or a Bandcamp page.

The tracklist is exclusive or selected material from Black Leather Jesus, Sshe Retina Stimulants, Institution D.O.L., Sutcliffe No More, Adolphobitch, Code Neda, Edge Of Decay, Monocromática, Mezire, Kleistwahr, Hiroyuki Chiba, Dagda Mor, Rope Society, Torturing Nurse, Fire In The Head, Mademoiselle Bistouri, Stahlwerk 9, Wuornos Aileen, Manifesto, Pffft…!, coH, Sektion C, Morgue Ensemble, Höllenfürst, Augmented Atrocity and Jaw Surgery. Per-track titles have not been published.

What is on ‘Tormentum Volume II’

The roster reads as a cross-section of four decades of extreme electronics. Black Leather Jesus is the harsh noise collective Richard Ramirez started in Texas in 1989. Sutcliffe No More is Kevin Tomkins and Paul Taylor, continuing under a new name since they ended Sutcliffe Jugend at the close of 2019. Kleistwahr is Gary Mundy of Ramleh and Broken Flag, a project he ran from 1982 to 1987 and revived in 2009. Torturing Nurse have worked out of Shanghai since April 2004 and run the Shasha Records label there. coH is Ivan Pavlov, Russian-born and resident in Sweden since 1995. Sshe Retina Stimulants is Paolo Bandera of Sigillum S, running since 1993. Fire In The Head is Michael Page’s solo project, going since early 2004. Monocromática is Valentina Artaud, working from Montevideo.

Institution D.O.L., Adolphobitch and Höllenfürst all have records on TORM Ent. itself. Institution D.O.L.’s LP “Agape :93:” came out on the Norwegian label Edged Circle Productions on 23 January 2026 in a scarlet-vinyl edition of 300, and Adolphobitch’s CD “Eros Erotique Ephemere” followed on the same label on 2 March 2026, also limited to 300.

Volume I set the pattern. TORM Ent. issued it on 1 November 2020 as a 2CD limited to 300 copies in a six-panel digipak, also 26 tracks, with Bastard Noise, The Rita, Schloss Tegal, ANTIchildLEAGUE, Uncodified, Hiroshi Hasegawa, Control, Caligula031, Fuckhead and Opening Performance Orchestra among the contributors. Institution D.O.L., Adolphobitch, Höllenfürst and Fall Into Dry Lungs appear on both volumes.

About TORM Ent.

TORM Ent. runs from Austria under the line “Austrian Industrial Culture since 1997”. Its own account of the start is direct: “Established in 1997 TORM Ent. started as small, independent concert and event label. In the beginning the focus was on extreme metal music stuff, hand in hand with Industrial/EBM/Electro styles.” It has worked as a promoter as much as a label, staging shows at STWST and Kapu in Linz and running the Tormentum Festival there in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The record catalogue is short and deliberate. It opened in 2000 with Institution D.O.L.’s “(Cultural) Death By Consumism / Die Macht”, the solo power electronics project Barbie B. founded in 1998 and has fronted since, latterly with Meta Dolor. TORM Ent. then issued Institution D.O.L.’s “Our Love Can Destroy This Whole Fucking World” on LP and CD in 2019 and “The Thelema Tales” on CD in 2020, Höllenfürst’s numbered gatefold 2LP “7” in November 2019 in an edition of 300, Adolphobitch’s “Broken Wings” CD in 2020, the first “Tormentum” compilation later that year, and a 2025 double cassette split live recording by The Rita, Black Leather Jesus, JSH, Vomir and Fall Into Dry Lungs.

L.White Records is a German label with more than 160 releases, several of them by artists on the new compilation, including Torturing Nurse, Mezire, Sektion C and Black Leather Jesus. Side-Line last covered the label in March 2025, when it reissued a 2023 Chinese noise and industrial compilation.

TORM Ent. has confirmed five shows for its two main acts:

2 October 2026 – Linz, Austria – Cinematograph – Institution D.O.L.

31 October 2026 – Linz, Austria – Alte Welt – Adolphobitch

28 November 2026 – Prague, Czech Republic – Mythology – Adolphobitch

16 April 2027 – Budapest, Hungary – venue to be announced – Institution D.O.L.

29 May 2027 – Antonin, Poland – Klub Szperek, Defibrylator Fest 12 – Institution D.O.L.

The label is also taking pre-orders in person at Tower Transmissions XII in Dresden, the two-day experimental music event running 25 and 26 September 2026 at Reithalle Strasse E with Prurient, Dernière Volonté, Linekraft and Ke/Hil on the bill.

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