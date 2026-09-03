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Two Twice a Man artbooks now land on the same day. The Swedish synthpop act release their new album “Reveries Before Silence” on 20 November 2026 through Dependent Records, as a 36-page hardcover 2CD artbook with lyrics and liner notes, limited to 500 copies. The first single, “Desert Snow”, is out now with a visualiser, with music and visuals by the band. Pre-orders run through the label store.

<a href="https://twiceaman.bandcamp.com/album/reveries-before-silence" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Reveries Before Silence by Twice a Man</a>

The album runs to seven tracks: “Instruments of Joy”, “During Cloudtime”, “Constant Dreaming”, “Beating Still”, “Desert Snow”, “Lifeform” and “Rabbit Walk”. The artbook edition adds four bonus tracks, “Incredible Journeys”, “There Are Flowers to Grow”, “In A Coloured Cloud” and “A Foggy Slumber”. Twice a Man recorded and mixed the album at their own Xenophone Studio in Jörlanda, and Hans Olsson mastered it at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg. The band also handled the artwork and layout. The current line-up is Dan Söderqvist on electronics, guitars and vocals, Karl Gasleben on electronics and Jocke Söderqvist on electronics. Dependent describes the record as “an open invitation to join a collective dance fuelled by electronic beats and melodies”.

Gasleben, speaking for the band, called the single “one of our musical footprints in a time marked by uncertainty, division, and change”. He added: “This song reflects on the world we live in today while reminding us that hope and positive thinking can still be a path toward unity. As modern societies continue to challenge our sense of human connection, we need to find what brings us together rather than what drives us apart. […] ‘Desert Snow’ is our contribution to that conversation – a song that carries both reflection and faith in a better future.”

‘The Marine Trilogy’ moves to 20 November

The companion release Side-Line covered in August, the 48-page 2CD artbook “The Marine Trilogy”, was announced for 23 October 2026. It now arrives on 20 November 2026, the same day as “Reveries Before Silence”. That set gathers the marine-themed material from the 1984 cassette “Waterland” and the 12″ singles “Across The Ocean” (1984) and “Aqua Marine Drum” (1986), remastered for their first appearance on CD, and is also limited to 500 copies.

About Twice a Man

Twice a Man come from Gothenburg, where Dan Söderqvist and Karl Gasleben met in the early 1970s in the groups Älgarnas Trädgård and Anna Själv Tredje. From 1978 the two worked as Cosmic Overdose, whose 1981 tape “Final Koko” was reissued in 2024, and took the Twice a Man name in 1981. The debut album “Music For Girls” followed in 1982, with “From a Northern Shore” (1984), “Slow Swirl” (1985) and “Works On Yellow” (1986) in the years after; from 1984 the group added samplers and field recordings to their synthesizer set-up. Alongside records, Twice a Man wrote music for seven full-evening productions at the Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm, for a 1984 whale exhibition at the Cultural House of Stockholm, and for film, dance, exhibitions and the 1998 PlayStation game “Kula World”. Their catalogue in the following decades includes “Driftwood” (1988), “Agricultural Beauty” (2002), “Clouds” (2008), “Icicles” (2010), “Presence” (2015), the ambient forest album “Cocoon” (2019) and “On the Other Side of the Mirror” (2020). Jocke Söderqvist, a long-time collaborator, rejoined in 2013 and is credited on the recent albums.

With Dependent Records the band compiled the 3CD artbook “Songs of Future Memories (1982-2022)”, announced in November 2022 with a video for “Decay”, and released the video “Dahlia” in February 2023. The single “Birds Eye View” opened the campaign for “The Coloured Breeze Is a New Dimension”, released on 13 June 2025 on vinyl and as a CD book. Earlier this year the German act Coloured Tears devoted two tribute albums to the band’s 1982-1988 songs. “Reveries Before Silence” is the second Twice a Man studio album on Dependent in under eighteen months, and the 20 November date pairs it with the mid-1980s recordings of “The Marine Trilogy”.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com