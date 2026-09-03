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South London poet and DJ James Massiah supplies the voice on the new HAAi single. “I Wanna Feel Like Someone” is out today, 3 September 2026, on Mute, and it is the third track lifted from the album “DIGITiSE”, which the label releases on 9 October 2026 on vinyl, CD and digitally. The single arrives with an official visualiser and with a batch of new DJ dates, among them a 10-hour open-to-close set at Refuge in New York on 18 October and an all-night set at EartH in London on 31 October.

<a href="https://haai.bandcamp.com/album/digitise" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DIGITiSE by HAAi</a>

HAAi, the London-based, Australian-born producer, songwriter and DJ Teneil Throssell, built the track out of her own time behind the decks. “‘I Wanna Feel Like Someone’ is a track that is purely made from memories of my sets over the years. It’s a nod to so much of the music I play and have played, and was a really fun track to make for the dance floor,” she said. She said the track “pushes the elements that I love most in dance music, bass and frequency, and ties it together with Motorik rhythms”, and described Massiah’s vocals as “an important anchor in the song” that gives it “a moment to breathe in amongst the textural heaviness.” Massiah, who already appeared on “All That Falls Apart” from her 2025 album “HUMANiSE”, commented: “Love working with HAAi, always grateful when an artist I respect finds a new way to present my voice.”

The single follows the title track, shared in June alongside the album announcement, and “Ignition” featuring Echonomist, released in July. “DIGITiSE” runs to ten tracks: “RE-HUMANiSE” (feat. Kaiden Ford and ILA), “Printerlude”, “Ignition” (feat. Echonomist), “Depth Perception”, “DIGITiSE” (feat. Pat Alvarez), “Technology”, “HUMANiSE Radio”, “THANK U”, “I Wanna Feel Like Someone” (feat. James Massiah) and “Talking Walls” (feat. Skybreak and Cantoalegre, a children’s choir from Medellin, Colombia). HAAi calls the record the “bigger, ravey sibling” of “HUMANiSE” and ties it directly to her DJ sets: “DIGITiSE was created with intention: I wanted to make music I could play when I DJ. I wanted it to sonically spread across multiple lanes in the way I would play an all night long set.” Martin Falck, who has worked with Fever Ray and The Knife, leads the visuals. The album is available to pre-order on Bandcamp and through Mute.

HAAi DJ dates 2026

The New York and London dates are the two longest sets on the list. The full run, including several back-to-back (b2b) bookings, is:

4 September – Sheffield (UK), b2b Sam Alfred, Electric Loves: Mall Grab at Electric Studios

19 September – Ibiza (ES), Bugged Out

26 September – Brussels (BE), b2b DJ Tennis, Place Simon Bolivar

30 September – Ibiza (ES), b2b Sally C, Mau P at Pacha

9 October – Geneva (CH), Electron Festival

10 October – Manchester (UK), IPC curates b2b with DJ Seinfeld, The Warehouse Project

17 October – Miami, Florida (US), iiiPoints Festival

18 October – New York (US), Open to Close, Refuge

22 October – Manchester (UK), 20 Years of the Warehouse Project

23 October – Amsterdam (NL), b2b Adiel, Audio Obscura x Raw Factory

25 October – Athens (GR), b2b Romy, Eden

31 October – London (UK), HAAi All Night at EartH

18 December – Bristol (UK), b2b Special Request, Mastery x Glade at Prospect

About HAAi

Teneil Throssell grew up in Karratha, Western Australia, and played in rock bands before moving to the UK as one half of the psychedelic duo Dark Bells. She started DJing after that band split and held a two-year residency at the London club Phonox from late 2016. The debut EP “Systems Up, Windows Down” came out on Mute on 14 November 2019, and the debut album “Baby, We’re Ascending” followed on the same label on 27 May 2022, with guests including Jon Hopkins. In 2023 she compiled an edition of the “DJ-Kicks” series for !K7 and released “Lights Out” with Fred again.. and Romy.

The second album, “HUMANiSE”, was released on Mute on 10 October 2025, preceded by “Can’t Stand To Lose”, “Shapeshift” (with KAM-BU), “Satellite”, “Hey!” and “Stitches”. Massiah’s vocal on “All That Falls Apart” from that record is the link to the new single. “DIGITiSE”, announced in June 2026, picks up where “HUMANiSE” stops: the choir that closes the 2025 album returns on the opening track of the new one. “I Wanna Feel Like Someone” is the third single from the album, just over five weeks before the album arrives and eight weeks before HAAi’s all-night set at EartH.

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