Lords of Acid release new album ‘Mundo Bizarro’

Lords of Acid released “Mundo Bizarro” digitally on 15 October 2026, with LP and CD following 9 November via Metropolis Records, during their US tour.

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Belgian electronic dance act Lords of Acid released its new album, “Mundo Bizarro,” digitally on 15 October 2026, timed to the start of the second leg of the band’s “Cheeky Freaky” US tour. LP and CD editions follow on 9 November through Metropolis Records. The band had announced the album on 1 October, and it is the group’s first album of entirely new material since 2018.

The album collects the four singles Lords of Acid has released since April: “Karaoke Superstar,” featuring Princess Superstar; “Dream Boy,” featuring Carla Harvey; “El Mundo Está Loco,” featuring Tony & The Kiki; and “Ich Will Nur Das,” featuring Mari Kattman. Seven further new songs round out the eleven-track record.

<a href="https://lordsofacidofficial.bandcamp.com/album/mundo-bizarro" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mundo Bizarro by Lords Of Acid</a>

“Karaoke Superstar,” “Dream Boy” and “Ich Will Nur Das” each arrived with their own official videos. Carla Harvey, formerly co-vocalist of Butcher Babies, joined Lords of Acid as the band’s “Acid Queen” in January 2025 and features on “Dream Boy.”

‘Mundo Bizarro’ tracklist

“Mundo Bizarro” runs: “Dream Boy,” “Dancing On The Flames,” “El Mundo Está Loco,” “Dopamine War,” “Maximo Roboto,” “Ich Will Nur Das,” “City Of Angels,” “So Stoned Today,” “Karaoke Superstar,” “You’re Obscene” and “A Viking’s Heart.”

Lords of Acid continues its “Cheeky Freaky” tour across the United States through 31 October.

About Lords of Acid

Formed in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1988, Lords of Acid became one of the most influential acts of the era’s hard-edged electronic dance scene, blending techno, acid house and industrial music with lyrics built around sexuality, drug use and hedonism. The band debuted with the New Beat single “I Sit On Acid,” and its 1991 debut album, “Lust,” was followed by a string of releases that made Lords of Acid a regular presence on the Billboard dance and alternative charts.

Carla Harvey, formerly co-vocalist of Butcher Babies, joined Lords of Acid as vocalist in January 2025, and the band toured extensively through the year, including the 2025 “Praise The Lords” tour. In February 2026, Lords of Acid announced the “Cheeky Freaky” US tour alongside work on new material, and in April 2026 the band shared the single “Karaoke Superstar” featuring Princess Superstar. “Mundo Bizarro,” out now digitally and on LP/CD from 9 November via Metropolis Records, is the album that single and its three follow-ups were building toward.

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