Lords Of Acid release their new album “Mundo Bizarro” digitally on 15 October 2026 via Metropolis Records, with LP and CD formats following 9 November.

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Belgian electronic dance act Lords Of Acid release their new album “Mundo Bizarro” digitally on 15 October 2026 via Metropolis Records. LP and CD formats follow on 9 November. The album is the group’s first collection of new material since 2018’s “Pretty in Kink”.

“Mundo Bizarro” gathers the four singles Lords Of Acid have issued since April 2026, Karaoke Superstar (featuring Princess Superstar), Dream Boy (featuring Carla Harvey), “El Mundo Está Loco” (featuring Tony & The Kiki) and Ich Will Nur Dass (featuring Mari Kattman), alongside seven further new songs. The full tracklist, confirmed via the band’s Bandcamp page, runs: “Dreamboy”, “Dancing on the Flames”, “El Mundo Está Loco”, “Dopamine War”, “Maximo Roboto”, “Ich Will Nur Dass”, “City of Angels”, “So Stoned Today”, “Karaoke Superstar”, “You’re Obscene” and “A Viking’s Heart”.

<a href="https://lordsofacidofficial.bandcamp.com/album/mundo-bizarro" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mundo Bizarro by Lords Of Acid</a>

Carla Harvey, formerly co-lead vocalist of the American heavy rock band Butcher Babies, joined Lords Of Acid in January 2025, succeeding the late Ruth McArdle.

The digital release of “Mundo Bizarro” coincides with the second leg of Lords Of Acid’s Cheeky Freaky North American tour, first announced in February 2026. At that time, the album carried the working title “Acid Reign”. The September 2026 press release from Metropolis Records confirms the final title as “Mundo Bizarro”. Specific October and November tour dates were not included in the current press materials.

About Lords Of Acid

Lords Of Acid formed in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1988, founded by Praga Khan together with Oliver Adams and Jade 4U. The group emerged from the hard-edged electronic dance scene of that era, blending techno, acid house and industrial music with lyrics centered on sexuality, drug use and hedonism. The band debuted with the New Beat single “I Sit on Acid”. Its first album, “Lust”, followed in 1991.

“Voodoo-U”, with Ruth McArdle on vocals, arrived in 1994 and brought a heavier industrial dance sound along with the band’s best-known US club hits. “Our Little Secret” appeared in 1997. The B-side compilation “Heaven Is an Orgasm” (1998) and the remix album “Expand Your Head” (1999) came next. The rock-influenced “Farstucker”, featuring Deborah Ostrega, arrived in 2000. After a long gap, “Deep Chills” (2012) introduced Mea Fisher on vocals, and the Kickstarter-funded “Pretty in Kink” (2018) introduced Marieke Bresseleers. Metropolis Records remastered and reissued the band’s catalog from 2017 onward.

Ruth McArdle died in 2024. Carla Harvey, previously of Butcher Babies, was announced as the band’s new lead vocalist in January 2025 and has since toured extensively with the group, including the 2025 “Praise The Lords” tour and the 2026 “Cheeky Freaky” tour. “Mundo Bizarro” is Harvey’s first full studio album with Lords Of Acid.

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