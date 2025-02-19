Lords Of Acid announce 2025 ‘Praise The Lords’ tour featuring Carla Harvey (ex-Butcher Babies) and support from Little Miss Nasty
Lords Of Acid will launch their “Praise The Lords” tour in 2025. Ex-Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey joins as the new front woman as we reported already.
Little Miss Nasty will be support during the tour. The band brings a fusion of metal, goth, EDM, industrial and hip-hop. Little Miss Nasty, founded by Gina Katon in 2012, is a performance art collective who in 2024 released their debut album, “Weapon of Choice”.
Lords Of Acid Roar ‘Praise The Lords’ 2025 tour
May 27 – Dna Lounge – San Francisco, Ca
May 29 – Wild Buffalo House Of Music – Bellingham, Wa
May 30 – El Corazon – Seattle, Wa
May 31 – Dante’s – Portland, Or
June 1 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, Id
June 3 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, Ut
June 4 – The Oriental Theater – Denver, Co
June 5 – Wave – Wichita, Ks
June 6 – Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, Ne
June 7 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, Il
June 9 – Magic Stick – Detroit, Mi
June 10 – Globe Iron – Cleveland, Oh
June 12 – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co – Mechanicsburg, Pa
June 13 – Racket Nyc – New York, Ny
June 14 – 9:30 Club – Washington, Dc
June 15 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, Pa
June 17 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, Ga
June 18 – House Of Blues – New Orleans, La
June 19 – Scout Bar – Houston, Tx
June 20 – Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, Tx
June 21 – Granada Theater – Dallas, Tx
June 23 – Rockhouse Bar & Grill – El Paso, Tx
June 24 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, Az
June 26 – The Nile Theater – Mesa, Az
June 27 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, Ca
June 28 – Music Box – San Diego, Ca
June 29 – Area15 – Las Vegas, Nv
