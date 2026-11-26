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English record producer and musician Trevor Horn will perform with his band at The Assembly in Royal Leamington Spa on 3 December 2026, part of the venue’s concert series marking its 100th anniversary. Tickets are available through AGMP Concerts and Seetickets.

Horn formed The Buggles with Geoff Downes in 1978. Their single “Video Killed The Radio Star” reached No. 1 in the UK in September 1979, and its video became the first to air on MTV in August 1981. He went on to produce ABC’s “The Lexicon Of Love” (1982) and Yes’ “90125” (1983), whose single “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” gave Yes their only US No. 1, as well as Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s No. 1 singles “Relax,” “Two Tribes” and “The Power Of Love,” after signing the band as the first act on ZTT Records, the label he co-founded with Jill Sinclair and journalist Paul Morley in 1983.

Horn also produced albums and singles for Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Barry Manilow, Cher, Boyzone, Lisa Stansfield and Robbie Williams, and Seal’s 1991 debut album, whose single “Kiss From A Rose” won him a Grammy Award in 1995. The Leamington Spa concert will draw on material from across his career as a producer, performer and songwriter.

Trevor Horn & His Band at The Assembly

3 December 2026, The Assembly, Royal Leamington Spa

Part of the venue’s 100th-anniversary concert series

Tickets via AGMP Concerts and Seetickets

About Trevor Horn

Trevor Charles Horn was born on 15 July 1949 in Hetton-le-Hole, County Durham, England, and grew up in Durham City. He took up double bass as a child and later taught himself bass guitar, playing in bands including the Outer Limits and Nick North and Northern Lights, whose members included Geoff Downes and Tina Charles.

Horn and Downes formed The Buggles in 1978. Their debut single, “Video Killed The Radio Star,” reached No. 1 in the UK in September 1979, and its video became the first to air on MTV when the channel launched in August 1981. Horn joined Yes as lead singer in 1980 for the album “Drama” and its tour, and later returned to the band as producer for “90125” (1983) and “Big Generator” (1987); he also produced the band’s 2011 album “Fly From Here.”

In 1983, Horn and Jill Sinclair bought Basing Street Studios in London, renamed it Sarm West Studios, and co-founded ZTT Records with journalist Paul Morley. The label’s first signing was Frankie Goes To Hollywood, whose singles “Relax,” “Two Tribes” and “The Power Of Love” all reached No. 1 in the UK under Horn’s production. ZTT’s roster also included German synth-pop group Propaganda, who signed to the label in 1983 and released their debut album “A Secret Wish.” The same year, Horn co-formed Art of Noise, co-writing “Close (To The Edit),” “Beat Box,” “Moments In Love” and “Slave To The Rhythm.”

Horn produced ABC’s “The Lexicon Of Love” in 1982 and Yes’ “90125” in 1983, the album that gave Yes their only US No. 1 single with “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.” His other production credits include albums and singles for Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Barry Manilow, Cher, Boyzone, Lisa Stansfield and Robbie Williams. He produced Seal’s 1991 debut album, which reached No. 1 in the UK, and its single “Kiss From A Rose,” which won Horn a Grammy Award in 1995. His later production work includes Mike Oldfield’s “Tubular Bells II” (1992), Belle and Sebastian’s “Dear Catastrophe Waitress” (2003) and LeAnn Rimes’ “Can’t Fight The Moonlight,” a No. 1 in the UK and Australia.

Horn has won three Brit Awards for Best British Producer (1983, 1985 and 1992), the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music (2010) and two Grammy Awards, for Yes’ “90125” and Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose.” He received the Music Producers Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and was appointed CBE in the 2011 New Year Honours. Horn released “Trevor Horn Reimagines The Eighties” in 2019, toured with Dire Straits Legacy between 2018 and 2020, and published the memoir “Adventures In Modern Recording: From ABC To ZTT” in 2022. The Assembly concert on 3 December 2026 follows his dates on Seal’s 2023 tour.

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