Lords of Acid unveil 'Cheeky Freaky' US tour and new album 'Acid Reign' for 2026

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Lords of Acid will return to US stages in spring 2026 with the 29-date “Cheeky Freaky” Tour, timed to the release of their seventh studio album “Acid Reign,” the group’s first new full-length in eight years, and their first since their 2018 album “Pretty In Kink”.

Lords of Acid’s ‘Cheeky Freaky’ Tour brings Lords of Acid back across the US

The “Cheeky Freaky” Tour starts on 25 April 2026 at Sick New World in Las Vegas and continues through a mix of club shows and festival appearances, concluding on 31 May 2026 at The Ritz in San Jose.

Across 29 US dates, the routing includes headline shows and festival slots such as Sick New World (Las Vegas, 25 April) and Ritual Noize Fest (Denver, 2 May). The tour passes through key markets including Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, New York City, Atlanta, several Florida dates, Texas, Arizona, Southern California and the Bay Area.

The current live band is led by founder and composer Praga Khan, with vocalist Carla Harvey fronting the show in her “Acid Queen” role, a position she first took on in 2025.

Support on selected dates comes from several artists:

Dead On A Sunday

Princess Superstar

Tony and the Kiki

MZ NEON

The “Cheeky Freaky” Tour is scheduled as follows:

25 April – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World (festival, LOA only)

26 April – Fontana, CA – Stage Red

29 April – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

30 April – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

1 May – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

2 May – Denver, CO – Ritual Noize Fest (festival)

4 May – Kansas City, KS – Warehouse

5 May – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

6 May – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

7 May – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

8 May – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

9 May – Washington, DC – Union

11 May – Cleveland, OH – Mercury

12 May – New York, NY – Racket

14 May – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

15 May – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

16 May – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

17 May – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

19 May – Fort Walton Beach, FL – Downtown Music Hall

21 May – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

22 May – Dallas, TX – Trees

23 May – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

24 May – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

26 May – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

27 May – Phoenix, AZ – Nile

28 May – Las Vegas, NV – Swandive

29 May – San Diego, CA – Music Box

30 May – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

31 May – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

Tickets and VIP meet-and-greet packages are available via the band’s official channels and local ticket outlets.

New album ‘Acid Reign’ – first studio release since ‘Pretty in Kink’

Alongside the tour, Lords of Acid confirm work on “Acid Reign,” a new studio album planned for release in 2026 and their first full-length since “Pretty in Kink” (2018).

“Acid Reign” will be the band’s seventh studio album, following “Lust” (1991), “Voodoo-U” (1994), “Our Little Secret” (1997), “Farstucker” (2000), “Deep Chills” (2012) and “Pretty in Kink” (2018). The new record is confirmed to feature vocals by Carla Harvey in her Acid Queen role and guest appearances by Princess Superstar and Tony and the Kiki.

The new material follows a period in which Lords of Acid focused on compilations such as “Smoking Hot” (2016) and “Beyond Booze” (2022), as well as remastered editions of earlier albums.

<a href="https://lordsofacidofficial.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-booze" rel="noopener">Beyond Booze by Lords Of Acid</a>

At the time of writing, no specific physical formats have been officially detailed for “Acid Reign.”

About Lords of Acid

Lords of Acid is a Belgian-American electronic group formed in 1988 in Antwerp by Maurice Engelen (Praga Khan), Olivier Adams and Nikkie Van Lierop (Jade 4U). From the outset the band combined new beat and early techno with explicit lyrical themes, first gaining attention with the single “I Sit on Acid” (1989), which became a defining track for their catalogue and for that club era.

The debut album “Lust” followed in 1991, introducing a template of acid house and techno fused with industrial dance. “Voodoo-U” (1994) moved further into industrial and darker electronic sounds, while “Our Little Secret” (1997) continued the focus on club-oriented tracks and sexually charged imagery. The fourth studio album “Farstucker” appeared in 2000 with a more rock-influenced sound, after which the group issued compilations such as “Heaven Is an Orgasm,” “Expand Your Head” and the best-of set “Greatest T*ts.”

In 2012, Lords of Acid released “Deep Chills,” followed in 2018 by “Pretty in Kink,” issued through Metropolis and featuring vocalist Marieke Bresseleers. A reissue campaign followed with the North American best-of “Smoking Hot,” the “Lust” 2LP and CD remaster, further reissues of “Voodoo-U,” “Our Little Secret” and “Farstucker” in special remastered editions, and the later compilation “Beyond Booze.”

Lords of Acid have appeared on multiple film soundtracks, with tracks placed in productions including “Sliver,” “Strange Days,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and others.

The band also launched an NFT experiment with a Cardano-based “Children of Acid” token.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)